White Sox Welcome Back 20-Homer Bat From Injury Before Athletics Series

The Chicago White Sox will be getting their best power hitter back from injury. Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports that the White Sox have activated first baseman Munetaka Murakami from the 10-day injured list. Infielder Jacob Gonzalez has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte as the corresponding move.

Murakami, 26, suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain running the bases on May 29 and was placed on the injured list the following day. At the time of his injury, he was tied for the American League for home runs and a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year.

The injury ultimately kept him out for six weeks.

On the season, Murakami is slashing .240/.378/.560 with 20 home runs. His offense is estimated to be 56% more productive than the league-average hitter with a 156 wRC+.

In most years, that would make him an All-Star, but the AL has a deep group of slugging first basemen. Willson Contreras, Ben Rice, and Nick Kurtz represent the position.

First-Place White Sox Get Top Power Hitter Back From Injury

The White Sox have been one of the most compelling stories in 2026, with Murakami playing a key role. After years of being in the cellar, the club is tied for first place in the American League Central with a 47-45 record entering play on July 10.

Chicago gambled that Murakami’s power would translate to the big leagues. They signed him to a two-year, $34 million deal in free agency, a move that looks prescient in hindsight for both the player and team.

In Murakami’s absence, Gonzalez has gotten the bulk of the starts at first base. The rookie has served in a functional platoon with Luisangel Acuna. Chicago has gone 17-18 without their best power bat.

While Acuna doesn’t play first base, he’s the player inserted in the lineup against left-handed pitchers. He starts at shortstop, with Colson Montgomery (third base) and Miguel Vargas (first base) moving positions to accommodate the lineup change.

Against righties, Gonzalez carries a .257/.313/.378, making him slightly below average (94 wRC+) while holding the platoon advantage. With Murakami taking over at first base again on an everyday basis, the 24-year-old will get reps in Triple-A.

With Murakami back in the lineup, the White Sox will aim for their first division title since 2021. Their first series will be against the Athletics at Rate Field before the All-Star break.