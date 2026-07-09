White Sox Reveal Return Date for Breakout Star Munetaka Murakami

The Chicago White Sox have been arguably Major League Baseball’s biggest surprise in 2026, and after years of struggle, the development of their young players appears to finally be paying off as they look to get back into the post-season in a fun division race.

Through their first 91 games played, the White Sox have an impressive record of 47-44, and while they hold just a slim one game lead in the American League Central standings, but after combining for 101 wins over the past two years, it’s a major step forward for a team that’s been in the basement for the past few years. Even without their breakout star, the team have been highly competitive in 2026, but after starting a rehab assignment, the team have gotten great news on Munetaka Murakami.

Munetaka Murakami set to Return to the White Sox This Week

When he began his rehab assignment, it was unclear how long the Japanese slugger would need before returning to the big leagues, but now it has been confirmed by reporter Scott Merkin, who has announced that he will rejoin the team on Friday.

This would be a major boost for the White Sox, a team that has missed Murakami’s power bat in the middle of their lineup, and with him back to 100% coming out of the All-Star break, there’s no reason why they can’t be a team that runs away with the AL Central crown despite the tough competition in the division.

Is Murakami Coming for the Rookie of the Year Award?

Despite missing the past month of action, last playing on May 29th, Murakami’s numbers still stack up against any rookie in the American League, as he hit .240 with a .938 OPS to go along with 20 home runs and 41 RBI despite it being his first 57 games at the Major League level, staking his claim very early as the potential American League Rookie of the Year. While Murakami has missed over a month, the White Sox still rank fourth in the big leagues in home runs since that time, and while they are 19th overall in team batting average, this is a lineup that can consistently show off that power, and with the 26-year-old back, it makes them even more dangerous.

Obviously Murakami took the Major League Baseball world by storm when he arrived, but now, he’s going to have to adjust to big league pitching as they continue to see him more, and coming off of an injury, he’ll need to make even more adjustments as he looks to solidify himself as one of the best young hitters in the sport.

Returning before the All-Star break will also give him the chance to get his feet back under him before the second half, but if he can replicate any of the success that he had across his first two months with the White Sox, this is a team that nobody in the American League should be taking lightly down the stretch.