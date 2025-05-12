Na Na Hey Hey…She’s Back! Beloved Organist Returns To Rate Field

In a heartwarming tribute to their storied past, the Chicago White Sox have welcomed back legendary organist Nancy Faust for a series of special performances during the 2025 season.

As part of the team’s 125th-anniversary celebrations, Faust, who served as the White Sox organist from 1970 to 2010, will play at six Sunday home games, rekindling memories for generations of fans.

“It feels like old times. It’s wonderful,” said Faust. “I’ve seen a lot of familiar faces. I couldn’t be more excited. What a special Mother’s Day this is.”

A Trailblazer in Ballpark Entertainment

Once named “baseball’s best organist” by Sports Illustrated, Faust revolutionized the role of the stadium organist.

She was among the first to incorporate pop and rock music into the ballpark experience, creating personalized walk-up songs for players–a practice now standard across Major League Baseball.

Her rendition of Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” became an iconic anthem, energizing crowds and cementing her legacy in sports culture.

“Things had changed musically and my role was somewhat diminished,” Faust said. “But since then I’m aware of what’s going on at other ballparks and I think the role of the organist is somewhat highlighted again.”

2025 Performance Schedule

Faust’s return to the White Sox organ bench will take place on six select Sundays at Rate Field throughout the 2025 season.

Nancy Faust made her long-awaited return on May 11, treating fans to a nostalgic soundtrack during a special Mother’s Day celebration.

For those who missed it, there are still five more chances to catch her live at Rate Field:

May 25 against the Texas Rangers, June 8 versus the Kansas City Royals, June 29 when the White Sox host the San Francisco Giants, July 13 against the Cleveland Guardians, and once more on August 10 for a second matchup with the Guardians.

Each game will feature family-friendly activities, including postgame Kids Run the Bases and appearances by the White Sox mascot, Southpaw.

A Welcome Return

Faust expressed her excitement about returning to the ballpark, stating, “When I received the phone call a couple months ago…I mean, these are the kinds of things you lose sleep over and make your heart beat so fast.”

“It was really exciting to think I’d be coming back,” she added.

Her husband, Joe Jenkins, shared the sentiment, noting, “We were always hoping we could come back and have her play again. So, this is a dream come true.”

Honoring a Legacy

While Faust’s return is a highlight of the anniversary celebrations, many fans and commentators believe further recognition is due.

“Give the woman a statue,” South Side Sox writer Lurker Laura said.

Faust’s influence on baseball extends beyond her tenure with the White Sox. In 2018, she was inducted into the Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals, recognizing her as “without question, the most famous ballpark organist of the past half-century.”

As the White Sox continue to celebrate their rich history, Faust’s performances serve as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between the team and its fans—a melody that resonates through the decades.