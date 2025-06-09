This ‘Ambassador’ Appearance Stole the Show at the White Sox Game

Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field wasn’t just a baseball game, it was a conservation celebration.

Pepe, a Humboldt penguin from Brookfield Zoo, waddled onto the pitcher’s mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch alongside the zoo’s CEO, Dr. Mike Adkesson.

His appearance wasn’t just cute, it was a strategic moment intended to raise awareness for ocean health on World Ocean Day.

“Pepe is a great ambassador for sharing stories for how we can do that,” Dr. Adkesson said.

Pepe the penguin joined us at the ballpark! A thread ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0gng22YCV2 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 8, 2025

A Feathered Focus

The occasion wasn’t chosen by accident. World Ocean Day offered a perfect backdrop to highlight important environmental messages. As a penguin ambassador, Pepe served as a living symbol of fragile marine ecosystems.

His presence drove home the link between a beloved animal and the ocean habitats that Humboldt penguins call home, from Chile to Peru.

“We’ve really seen a lot of loss of these guys in the wild,” Dr. Adkesson said. “So they are endangered. It’s one of the conservation programs at Brookfield that we’re most proud of.”

Video clips show Pepe waddling confidently to the mound, standing loftily as Dr. Adkesson made the pitch on his behalf. As fans watched and cameras rolled, social media erupted with praise.

The moment felt heartfelt, blending sport, community, and conservation in one charming scene.

Fan Reaction

The fun didn’t end with the pitch. Social media lit up as fans imagined Pepe’s baseball future. “Pepe would be their #1 in the rotation,” one X user joked.

Another added, “Let him close.” The lighthearted commentary continued with tweets like “Flipping out over this guy,” and “This is the most amazing thing I’ve seen all day.”

Even players joined in on the fun. Sean Burke, described as a “confirmed penguin fan,” took the opportunity to snap photos with Pepe in the dugout, adding to the day’s charm both on and off the field.

Half ceremony, half publicity push, this was a win-win for both the White Sox and Brookfield Zoo (even though the White Sox actually lost the game). The ballpark got an adorable moment that energized the crowd.

For zoo staff and conservationists, the goal was clear. Humboldt penguins are classified as vulnerable by the IUCN, facing threats from overfishing, habitat loss, and climate change. By placing Pepe at center stage, the zoo connected fans to critical conservation messages.

White Sox Fall to Royals

While Pepe the Penguin stole the show early, the White Sox couldn’t ride the momentum to victory, falling 7–5 to the Royals. Chicago got off to a promising start, taking an early lead thanks to Miguel Vargas’ two-run homer in the first inning. Kansas City answered in the fourth with a 403-foot, two-run blast by Salvador Perez to tie the game.

The Royals pulled ahead in the seventh when Jonathan India’s RBI double scored Drew Waters, and they added insurance runs in the ninth. Despite a late push from the Sox, they couldn’t close the gap.

The loss dropped the White Sox to the worst record in the American League (22-44), further underscoring a tough season marked by rebuilding and inconsistency.