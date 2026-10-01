Pope Leo XIV’s 2-Word Message for White Sox Preceded Playoff History

Pope Leo XIV is a noted Chicago White Sox fan.

There’s no word whether he stayed up into the early morning hours in Vatican City on Wednesday night into Thursday morning — but at some point, he’s going to have a big smile on his face.

That’s because the White Sox, from the city the current leader of the Catholic Church first called home, are moving on in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

It’s their first playoff series win since they won the 2005 World Series.

It’s been a long time coming, but they made quick work of the Houston Astros. In a two-game AL Wild Card Series sweep on the road, the White Sox never looked in a whole lot of trouble.

And while the Pope wasn’t nearby, the White Sox knew he was thinking of them.

Pope Leo XIV’s Message to White Sox

The Pope sent a message to the White Sox earlier in the week.

He wished them something meaningful: “Abundant blessings.”

At least in a baseball sense, that’s certainly what they found on Wednesday night.

When the Pope’s media cohort asked him early in the week about the White Sox chances, he offered a “no comment,” but with a smile and a laugh.

The White Sox also held a “Pope Night” earlier this season in which they gave away “Pope Hats” and found different ways to celebrate the fact that the first Pope from the United States came from their city and is a fan of their team.

There had been some initial confusion about whether Pope Leo XIV was a Chicago Cubs fan, but that was quickly dismissed. He roots for the White Sox through and through, and their season has lived up to his support.

White Sox Next Game, Opponent

The White Sox have moved on to the ALDS, which is a best-of-five series.

It will begin on Saturday.

They already know their opponent, as well: the Cleveland Guardians. The divisional foes played 13 times this season, and the White Sox won seven of them.

The Guardians had a first-round bye as the second-best division champ in the American League, so they’ve been off this week while the White Sox played a couple of games.

It remains to be seen how it could impact the upcoming series, but the White Sox know they’ll have a big-time fan on their side.