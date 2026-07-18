Recent Chicago White Sox Player Quietly Signs New Deal With Pittsburgh Pirates

Former Chicago White Sox player Dominic Fletcher has quietly signed a new deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Via MLB.com: “Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent RF Dominic Fletcher to a minor league contract.”

Recent Chicago White Sox Player Dominic Fletcher Quietly Signs New Deal With Pittsburgh Pirates

Fletcher, an outfielder, has been assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Via MLB.com: “RF Dominic Fletcher assigned to Indianapolis Indians.”

This marks Fletcher’s second stint with the Pirates this season. Fletcher, 28, signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates this past offseason.

Fletcher has spent the entire 2026 season in the minors. He missed over a month earlier in the year due to an injury.

The Pirates released Fletcher on July 4 after he exercised his July 1 opt-out, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

Less than two weeks later, Fletcher agreed to rejoin the Pirates organization on a new contract.

In 42 games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, Fletcher has slashed a strong .288/.379/.511 with eight home runs, five doubles, one triple and 27 RBI. He has recorded innings at all three outfield positions this year.

More About Pirates Minor Leaguer Dominic Fletcher

Fletcher is the younger brother of former seven-year MLB veteran David Fletcher.

David Fletcher, 32, played for the Los Angeles Angels from 2018-23. He spent appeared in five games with the Atlanta Braves in 2024.

The older Fletcher brother retired after spending the 2025 season in the minors, per FanSided’s Robert Murray. He accumulated 10.3 bWAR in his seven-year MLB career, highlighted by his 2019 season where he posted 3.7 bWAR and a .290/.350/.384 slash line with six homers, 30 doubles, four triples and 49 RBI.

Meanwhile, the younger Fletcher brother entered professional baseball after being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2019 MLB Draft’s Competitive Balance Round B (No. 75 overall).

Fletcher made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2023.

Fletcher had just 102 plate appearances across 28 games with Arizona in 2023, slashing a solid .301/.350/.441 with two home runs, five doubles, one triple and 14 RBI.

The Diamondbacks traded Fletcher to the White Sox for right-hander Cristian Mena in the 2023-24 offseason.

In 2024, Fletcher slashed .206/.252/.256 with one home run, eight doubles, 17 RBI and 58 strikeouts in 241 plate appearances across 72 games for the White Sox.

Fletcher last appeared in the majors in 2025 with Chicago. He had only 34 plate appearances in 12 games that season, going 7-for-32 with one home run, five doubles and two RBI.

While Fletcher has struggled in the majors, he’s hit Triple-A pitching at a high level, with a .282/.359/.464 slash line in 338 games.