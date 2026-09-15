White Sox Risk Losing World Series Champion Pitcher

The Chicago White Sox are trying to hold onto their playoff positioning in the AL Central Division.

Despite that, they just sent away a pitcher on their roster who already has a World Series ring.

The news came out Tuesday afternoon that the White Sox are designating Jose Urquidy for assignment. The DFA for Urquidy means that he will be removed from the 40-man roster. He has to pass through waivers, so another team could choose to claim him.

The move was initially done to recall Noah Schultz from Triple-A Charlotte.

But as far as the 40-man roster goes, the White Sox actually need the spot to bring Drew Thorpe back from the 60-day IL.

José Urquidy being designated for assignment clears a 40-man spot the #WhiteSox would need to reinstate Drew Thorpe from the 60-day IL. https://t.co/MJgRNUx8t0 — Adrian White (@AdrianWhiteSox) September 15, 2026

Schultz was already on the 40-man roster, so he takes Urquidy’s MLB roster spot while Thorpe, who will first pitch at Triple-A Charlotte, takes the 40-man spot vacated by Urquidy.

Jose Urquidy With White Sox

Urquidy pitched in six games since joining the White Sox from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Five of those were in relief, with one start mixed in. He totaled 22.2 innings.

In that span, Urquidy put up a 4.37 ERA. He struck out 15 batters in the 22.2 innings while walking five.

He was pretty much the pitcher he has been at this stage of his career, not overpowering but not unpredictable, either. He can eat innings, but he isn’t going to push a team into the postseason.

Jose Urquidy Career

Urquidy hasn’t been an effective MLB pitcher since 2022 with the Astros (3.94 ERA).

He had a 5.29 ERA with Houston in about half a season in 2023, didn’t get to the majors in 2024 and had a 7.71 ERA with the Tigers in two outings in 2025. He had an 8.53 ERA for Pittsburgh earlier this season.

The 31-year old from Mexico was a member of the Astros’ 2022 World Series championship team.

Urquidy had partial seasons in 2019 (3.95 ERA in nine MLB outings) and 2020 (2.73 ERA in five MLB outings) before he got 20 starts in 2021 and put up a 3.62 ERA.

That aforementioned 3.94 ERA followed in 29 appearances (28 starts) in the 2022 season before Urquidy fell off.

In an era where pitchers throw harder and harder and add more and more movement and pitches, Urquidy is a bit of a simpler arm, and he’s not getting any younger.

It seems likely that Urquidy ends up in a big league Spring Training camp in March (if there’s no lockout), but what team that might be with remains to be seen. He’s going to have to hand around on the fringes.

And most notably, he doesn’t seem likely now to be a part of any White Sox playoff push down the stretch and into October.