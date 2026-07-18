Chicago White Sox Officially Sign MLB Legend’s Son During Blue Jays Series

On Saturday, the Chicago White Sox will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 12-4 win on Friday night.

Chicago White Sox Officially Sign MLB Legend’s Son

Earlier this month, the White Sox selected Landon Thome in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Network wrote (on July 11): “Landon Thome, son of Hall of Famer Jim Thome, is headed to the @whitesox with the 34th pick!”

It’s now been announced that Thome has signed a deal with the White Sox.

Via Carlos Collazo of Baseball America: “The White Sox signed SS Landon Thome for $2,497,500. Slot value for the 34th overall pick is $2,897,400. A $399,900 under slot deal.”

Social Media On Thome

Here’s what people have been saying:

104.3 The Score: “For Jim Thome, having his son Landon wearing a White Sox uniform has been an emotional experience.”

Scott Merkin: “Interesting side note about Landon Thome, who met with the media today: Andrea Thome was pregnant with Landon when Jim hit his walkoff 500th homer. So Landon literally was born to be part of the White Sox.”

Sam Fosberg: “Taking a moment to appreciate how neat it is that Peyton Bonds got drafted to the Giants, the White Sox picked Landon Thome, and Carsten Sabathia is a Brewer…”

Looking At Jim Thome

Jim Thome was picked in the 13th round of the 1989 MLB Draft.

He played 22 seasons for the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The five-time MLB All-Star (and Hall of Famer) hit 612 career home runs.

White Sox Right Now

The White Sox are the top team in the American League Central with a 51-45 record in 96 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 20-28 in 48 games on the road).