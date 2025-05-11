‘My Dreams Came True’: White Sox Rookie Delivers in Debut Weekend

Tim Elko, a former Ole Miss baseball captain, achieved a significant milestone by making his Major League Baseball debut with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Selected in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Elko’s journey from college standout to professional athlete has been marked by perseverance and consistent performance.

Before his call-up, Elko showcased impressive stats with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, batting .348 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs over 31 games.

His outstanding performance earned him the White Sox Minor League Player of the Month honors for March-April 2025.

“My dreams came true,” Elko said. “I got to be a big leaguer today. I’m looking forward to playing some more games with these guys.”

Debut Game Highlights

In his debut game against the Miami Marlins, Elko started at first base and batted eighth. Although he went 0-for-3, his at-bats were marked by solid plate discipline.

White Sox manager Will Venable commented on Elko’s performance, stating, “He looked comfortable, took some tough pitches. So a good day for him to get his feet wet.”

Elko’s family was present at Rate Field to witness his debut. His parents, sister, and other relatives made the trip, with his cousin even catching a foul ball in the ninth inning.

“It’s a great feeling,” Elko said. “Get out there, get the butterflies out and just get to playing.”

A Milestone Moment

However, in his second Major League game on Sunday, Tim Elko made a significant impact by not only getting his first MLB hit but a home run too.

The White Sox first baseman connected for a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Marlins, extending the team’s lead to 4–1.

This home run not only marked a personal achievement for Elko but also contributed to the White Sox’s efforts to secure a much-needed win, which they were able to pull off–with a score of 4-2.

“He’s the first White Sox player in history to record a home run off a former Cy Young Award winner for their first hit,” White Sox reporter Chuck Garfien said.

A Statue Before the Show

Speaking of a home run, in February 2024, Ole Miss unveiled a statue honoring Elko’s pivotal role in leading the Rebels to their first NCAA College World Series title in 2022.

The statue, depicting Elko in his iconic home run trot, stands along the third-base concourse at Oxford-University Stadium.

The decision to erect the statue was influenced by a grassroots movement among fans during the 2022 championship run, encapsulated by the rallying cry “Build the statue.”

This sentiment resonated with the Ole Miss community, leading to the creation of the monument even before Elko made his MLB debut.

Elko expressed his gratitude for the honor, stating, “Just an amazing university and I feel so special and honored for them to do that for me and for that national championship team.”

“It’s pretty awesome.”

Looking Ahead

The White Sox’s 2025 season has been challenging, with the team holding a 12-29 record, placing them last in the AL Central.

Their batting average stands at .214, ranking 30th in the league, and they’ve scored 29 runs with 134 RBIs.

Elko’s addition to the roster brings fresh energy and potential. Fans and teammates alike are eager to see how his skills will contribute to the team’s performance in the coming games.