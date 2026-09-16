White Sox Tommy Pham Decision Made for Crazy Elevator Reason

Sometimes, it’s simply about being in the right place at the right time.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is the latest proof of that, and he has an elevator to thank.

The White Sox activated Pham from the injured list on Wednesday and put him directly into their lineup as the cleanup hitter.

That has been attributed to the fact that he took the elevator on Tuesday night at the same time as a key decision maker.

What Happened With Tommy Pham?

Pham has been out with a calf injury, but he’s back on Thursday.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers relayed the story on X on Thursday morning with this post:

Tommy Pham (calf) activated and batting cleanup for the White Sox. He said he ran into Chris Getz in the elevator last night and told him he was ready. “What happens if you don’t run into him?”

“Probably wait till this weekend.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 16, 2026

Getz is the White Sox vice president and general manager, so he’s one of the obvious key people that would be involved in deciding that Pham could come back.

Clearly, Pham also had to get approval from the trainers, but it seems that may have happened before he ran into Getz.

The timing was fortunate for Pham.

Now it’ll be up to Pham to make sure that he contributes after being activated.

How White Sox Got Tommy Pham

The White Sox picked up Pham after the Phillies waived him at the end of August.

He had begun this season with the New York Mets, who released him after a month.

Pham then went to the Baltimore Orioles, who released him after less than a month.

The veteran outfielder was with the Phillies for about two months before they let him go.

Pham had just one at bat for Chicago entering Wednesday’s action — a pinch-hit out on Sept. 2.

Of those three aforementioned teams, Pham only got MLB action with the Mets earlier this season, and he was 0-for-13 in that limited time.

This is Pham’s 13th MLB season, a career that has also included the Cardinals, Padres, Rays, White Sox, Pirates, Reds, Red Sox, Diamondbacks, Royals and a separate stint with the Mets.

He’s a career .256 hitter with a .764 OPS. Pham has played 1,251 MLB games with 200 doubles, 25 triples, 149 home runs and 131 stolen bases.

At this point, Pham is thought of more as a positive clubhouse presence than anything, but he still has some intensity to his game and some pop in his bat.

The White Sox had success bringing aboard the veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk earlier this year, and he’s red hot in September, so maybe they’re trying to replicate that vibe a bit with Pham as they try to hold onto a playoff spot.