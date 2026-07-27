TRADE: White Sox Acquire Former World Series-Winning Pitcher From Pirates

The Chicago White Sox secured a 12-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday to improve to 55-49.

Just hours later, the White Sox landed a former Astros World Series champion in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

White Sox Make Trade With Pirates

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Sunday that the White Sox, who have been searching for pitching help, acquired seven-year veteran José Urquidy from the Pirates in exchange for relief pitcher Felix Doroteo.

The Pirates designated Urquidy for assignment just two days ago, but because he remained within the seven-day window, he was still eligible to be traded.

The Chicago White Sox are acquiring pitcher Jose Urquidy from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 26, 2026

What to Know About Urquidy

While Urquidy has had some bright spots throughout his career, particularly during his first four seasons with the Astros, he has struggled since 2023 while also dealing with injuries.

From 2019 to 2022, Urquidy never posted an ERA higher than 3.95. In 2022, he started 28 games across 164.1 innings and finished with a 13-8 record and a 3.94 ERA.

However, in 2023, his final season with the Astros, Urquidy battled injuries and finished with a 5.29 ERA. He missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and has yet to return to his previous form.

He spent the 2025 season with the Detroit Tigers, appearing in just two games out of the bullpen and posting a 7.71 ERA. This season, he has appeared in four games as a reliever for the Pirates and currently owns an 8.53 ERA.

Urquidy, however, has been effective in the minor leagues, posting a 5-4 record across 17 starts with a 3.66 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 83.2 innings pitched.

MLB World Reacts to Trade

@ColtJohnson67: “Decent move.”

@ElijahEv8: “Urquidy has been good in Triple-A this season and profiles as a potential back-end starter for the Sox or could be used in a bulk bullpen role.”

@Julian4948: “I mean this has to be bullpen arm. He’s not been what he use to be years before his TJ injury.”

@NotCease: “Likely just a depth arm, Urquidy has been pretty solid in AAA this year. Has posted a 35% Chase% while only walking 5% of batters en route to a 3.66 ERA over 83.2 IP.”