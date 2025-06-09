Former Tigers Pitcher Has ‘Whirlwind’ Day with the White Sox

The Chicago White Sox officially added former Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander to their 40-man roster, inking him to a one-year major league contract.

After being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, the 30‑year‑old southpaw elected free agency, then caught on in Chicago such a short time afterward.

‘Today has been a whirlwind,” Alexander said.

Prior to today’s series finale vs. Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander on a one-year, $760,000 contract and placed left-hander Jared Shuster on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 5) with a blister on his left hand.… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 8, 2025

Tigers Product to Rays D‑Leaguer

Alexander rose through the Tigers’ system, debuting in Detroit with promise. He was a second round pick during the 2015 Draft. During his tenure with the organization (2019-2023), he had a 4.38 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP.

Alexander caught attention in 2024 while with the Tampa Bay Rays–who claimed him off waivers in November 2023. He flirted with a perfect game in early May, retiring 20 consecutive hitters before yielding in the eighth inning. That season, he posted a 6-5 record with a 5.10 ERA across 23 games (nine starts).

Signed by the Brewers on February 12, 2025, Alexander appeared in 21 games (four starts), but regressed to a 3‑5 record and 6.19 ERA before being designated for assignment on June 1.

Chicago selected Alexander, on June 8, to fortify its pitching depth. His contract consists of $760,000 for one year.

The move coincided with roster shuffling: Jared Shuster landed on the 15-day injured list and Fraser Ellard was moved to the 60-day IL with a lat strain. Alexander provides a southpaw arm to the bullpen and, if needed, occasional starts–addressing a versatile need in the rotation/bullpen hybrid era.

‘‘We had been talking to the White Sox prior to today, so we knew if I signed that there would be a good chance of me throwing today,” Alexander said. “So mentally I had prepared for it. I was prepared to the best of my ability.’’

According to Chicago Sun Times, “Alexander arrived after the game started, but pitched three innings of relief in his Sox debut, giving up a run, five hits and a walk.”

Track Record

Alexander’s career totals (20–34 in 165 games, 56 starts) suggest plenty of opportunity but mixed results. His 2025 numbers with the Brewers included 30 strikeouts across 36 1/3 innings, demonstrating strikeout upside despite shaky results.

His ERA (5.95) highlights challenges: inconsistency, command struggles, and long balls have plagued him recently. But those strikeout capabilities combined with maturity and a change of scenery could help Alexander carve out a bounce‑back role, especially in favorable matchups.

Alexander presumably joins the White Sox bullpen–possibly system depth or mop-up innings with upside in lefty-versus-lefty situations. The club’s current use of bullpen rotations, and their commitment to multi-inning outings, makes Alexander a reasonable candidate for long relief or situational deployment.

With Shuster and Ellard sidelined, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol now has an extra southpaw arm to rely on. Alexander must compete to secure a permanent role, but even 15–20 innings pitched would signal a successful adjustment.

Eyes on Performance

Over the coming weeks, Alexander’s command and inning management will be closely watched. A few quality appearances could lead to a longer stint in Chicago; faltering may send him back to Triple‑A or DFA territory.

For the White Sox, Alexander is a low-risk, moderate-upside play: a lefty with demonstrated stuff, strikeout ability, and major league exposure–now with a fresh chance to stick. For Alexander, it’s a lifeline: a new environment and opportunity to return to form.