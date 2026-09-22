White Sox Magic Number to Make Playoffs is Clear

The Chicago White Sox are closing in on an incredible turnaround.

In 2024, they went 41-121, and then in 2025, they were 60-102. Two 100-loss seasons in a row have the potential to precede a playoff spot for the White Sox.

It’s not secure yet, though. The final week of the regular season begins for the White Sox on Tuesday night, and they’re trying to claim whatever postseason berth they can get their hands on.

They have six games remaining. The first three will be on the road in Kansas City against the Royals. They’ll then return home to close the regular season against the Colorado Rockies.

Neither of those teams will be going to the postseason, so Chicago will have a lot more to play for. It’ll be up to the White Sox to handle the pressure and complete this incredible turnaround.

What’s The White Sox Magic Number?

The magic number for the White Sox to make the playoffs is 4.

Any combination of four White Sox wins, as well as losses by the Houston Astros, would clinch a playoff spot for Chicago. The White Sox are also separately trying to hold off the Toronto Blue Jays, who are 3.5 games back and would also give the White Sox a magic number of 4.

Chicago enters the week holding the third-and-final AL Wild Card spot with an 80-76 record.

Next up would sort of be the Texas Rangers at 78-78, but they currently hold the AL West Division lead, so they can’t factor in here unless the Astros leapfrog them. And if the Astros move ahead of the Rangers, they essentially become the same sort of magic number relation to the White Sox, since it would mean their record got worse than Houston anyway.

The easiest thing for the White Sox to do is to win at least four out of their last six games. That’s the way they can control their own destiny.

Even if they don’t, though, they just need the teams below them to lose a few times to make it still likely that Chicago is in the postseason.

Can White Sox Win AL Central?

The White Sox can still win the AL Central, too — and that would likely bring with it a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the league.

Chicago starts the week 1.0-game behind the Cleveland Guardians, with the 80-76 White Sox compared to 81-75 Guards, each with six games to play.

The White Sox do hold the tiebreaker based on season head-to-head record, so they’d simply have to outperform Cleveland by one game this week.

The Guardians go to Fenway Park to play the Red Sox for three, then to Kansas City to finish with the Royals for three.

Chicago will want to beat the Royals early in the week but then root for them in the back half of the week to try and get a division crown.