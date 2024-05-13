White Sox ‘Need to’ Trade $50 Million Star ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’: NL Exec

The Chicago White Sox have played better after an abysmal start to their 2024 season. While a 12-29 record heading in May 13 games isn’t great, it’s a lot better compared to Chicago’s 3-20 start. Even with a recent run of more consistent success, the White Sox are likely sellers at this summer’s trade deadline. Could this be the time when outfielder Luis Robert Jr. gets sent to a new team?

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand polled 24 MLB executives about this season’s top trade candidates for a May 11 article. Robert Jr. was one of five players to receive more than one vote.

“The White Sox need to cash in on Robert sooner rather than later once he returns from injury,” an NL exec said to Feinsand.

“The White Sox have been hesitant to move [Robert] to this point, but the way this year has started for them may make them realize they’re farther away than they thought,” the executive said. “He’s one of the few viable trade chips they have remaining.”

Robert has been limited so far in 2024 because of a hip flexor strain. He’s fresh off a breakout 2023 campaign that included career-high marks in home runs (38) and RBI (80).

When Can the White Sox Expect Robert Jr. Back on the Field?

Staying healthy has been a challenge throughout Robert’s MLB career. The 26-year-old debuted during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year Award voting while playing in 56 of 60 games.

Robert then appeared in 166 total games between 2021 and 2022 before suiting up for a career-high 145 in 2023. He played in just seven contests this season before getting placed on the injured list with a hip flexor strain, which was suffered on April 5.

The initial timeline for his return was 6-8 weeks. White Sox manager Perdo Grifol said on May 8 that Robert experienced a “little setback” in his recovery, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“He was a little hesitant early in the week,” said general manager Chris Getz, also via Schouwen. “He feels pretty good, so we’re going to monitor that, no one is too concerned with it, we still feel like he’s going to get into game action relatively soon, get some at-bats at Arizona and join an affiliate at some point.”

Even with the small setback, it sounds like Robert is close to getting back on the field for Chicago. That would give him plenty of time to show interested teams he’s healthy ahead of the trade deadline.

A Quick Look at Robert’s Contract Situation

Robert’s 2023 production in his age-25 campaign will look attractive to any contending team needing an offensive boost. However, the outfielder’s contract situation will make him even more attractive. It’ll also mean Chicago’s asking price will likely be steep.

Robert is in the second-to-last season of a six-year, $50 million contract, per Spotrac. He’s earning $12.5 million in 2024 and is scheduled to earn $15 million in 2025. His deal also includes a pair of club options for 2026 and 2027 at $20 million each.

So, if a team acquires him for the postseason push, they could have him on their roster for up to three more full seasons beyond 2024. And it would be for what could be his prime. Robert’s deal (with both options exercised) runs through his age-29 season.

The White Sox spent all winter holding firm on a high asking price for starting pitcher Dylan Cease before sending him to the San Diego Padres. If Robert comes back healthy and is productive leading up to the deadline, Getz will have another interesting situation to leverage on the trade market.