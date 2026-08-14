Chicago White Sox Promote Former World Series Champion Before Tigers Series

The Chicago White Sox are coming off a two-out-of-three series loss to the Cincinnati Reds entering Friday.

They’ll begin a massive three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, who sit just 2.5 games behind the White Sox for first place in the AL Central.

Ahead of the series opener, Chicago made some notable roster moves, including placing starting pitcher Davis Martin on the 15-day IL with a blister on his right middle finger.

White Sox Call Up Former World Series Champion

As part of the corresponding move, the White Sox promoted 31-year-old reliever Jose Urquidy, a former World Series champion.

Chicago also optioned right-handed pitcher Tanner McDougal to Triple-A and called up left-handed pitcher Tyler Schweitzer.

Urquidy’s MLB Career

Urquidy’s best days came early in his career with the Houston Astros. He made his debut in 2019 and posted an ERA of 3.95 or lower in each of his first four seasons, including a 2.73 ERA in 2020.

He started 28 games in 2022, helping the Astros win the World Series. After that, however, things started to take a downward turn, largely due to injuries.

After posting a 5.29 ERA in 2023, Urquidy underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2024 season.

He signed with the Detroit Tigers in 2025 and appeared in just two games at the major league level. In 2026, he joined the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, where he appeared in five games and posted an 8.53 ERA before the team designated him for assignment and eventually traded him to the White Sox. He remained in the minors until Chicago called him up.

This season in the minors, Urquidy has gone 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA across 95.2 innings pitched. He’s also recorded 79 strikeouts while posting a 1.06 WHIP.