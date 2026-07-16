White Sox ‘Eager’ to Pursue 123-Strikeout Left-Hander at Trade Deadline: Insider

The Chicago White Sox have been one of Major League Baseball’s biggest surprises this season. They enter the second half of the 2026 season in first place in the American League Central and have some decisions to make at the trade deadline.

Because they are in first place, they are not likely to be sellers, but they also aren’t in a position to trade a lot of top prospects, so they’ll need to be careful about what they do.

However, insider James Fegan reports that the White Sox are looking at adding a starter and a reliever, and they could have a specific in mind from the Los Angeles Angels.

“I think (Reid) Detmers is kind of both the dream and the realistic option,” Fegan said. “The dream because it is multiple years of control but also because the price is probably going up in a way because of a lack of sellers and the fact that the Angels have been resistant to selling.

It’s really kind of hazy as far as seeing what the picture is of who’s even going to be available because we’re talking about four or five teams that are clearly going to sell at the deadline, and competing in that market but also finding something that is a solution from it I think is pretty tricky.”

Chicago White Sox ‘Eager’ to Pursue Arm Like Reid Detmers

This summer, there don’t appear to be very many sellers. Unlike last year, the market is favoring the buyer side, so that is going to limit options for the White Sox.

Because of that, Detmers is likely the best option available. It wouldn’t be a significant upgrade, as Detmers owns a 4.39 ERA on the season, but there just aren’t many options available.

That means the White Sox are going to have to get creative. Detmers does make sense because he isn’t an ace by any means, but he could help the White Sox on the pitching side.

Things get a little bit tricky when considering the price tag though. With not a lot of starters available and so few sellers, Detmers is likely one of the better ones on the market, so that would mean the White Sox might have to pay a little more in order to get it done.

Tarik Skubal will be available, but chances the White Sox make a move for him are very slim, if not none, and same division trades are still quite rare.

Chicago White Sox Have Tough Decisions to Make at Trade Deadline

Ultimately, the White Sox will have to determine if it is worth giving up a lot of prospects for somebody like Detmers, who isn’t having the best season on the mound. If they have to give up a lot, they might be best served looking for other options that might come cheaper and may be rentals instead.

The White Sox aren’t going to tear down their farm system just to satisfy the short-term goals of the franchise. They’ll want to keep the future in mind.