White Sox Reveal Munetaka Murakami Decision Before Rangers Finale

The Chicago White Sox are looking to take the series from the Texas Rangers in the rubber match on Wednesday.

Chicago was able to bounce back to grab a win on Tuesday by a score of 11-7, following an 11-2 loss in the opener. Wednesday gives the White Sox a chance to keep the winning ways going strong as the regular season starts to wind down.

The White Sox won their last series against the New York Mets, so they are trying for two in a row. But this game against Texas won’t be easy, with the Rangers looking to keep their playoff positioning alive too.

Munetaka Murakami Move Announced vs Rangers

Ahead of the finale with the Rangers, the White Sox have dropped the lineup for the game. Within this, slugger Munetaka Murakami will again be hitting second in the lineup, playing first base for Chicago.

Murakami hit in the same spot on Tuesday against the Rangers. Here is how the White Sox lineup will look for this game:

White Sox 8/26 M. Vargas 3B

M. Murakami 1B

R. Grichuk DH

C. Meidroth 2B

B. Montgomery RF

B. Doyle CF

J. Rogers C

T. Peters LF

L. Acuña SS S. Burke SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 26, 2026

Murakami has been one of the main reasons for the complete turnaround from the White Sox this season. In his first year in the major leagues, the slugger has proven his worth and his power to the league.

Coming into the majors last offseason, there was some concern around Murakami and his ability to hit with the elevated velocity that the big leagues have. But Murakami has been able to navigate this well, giving Chicago a reliable bat throughout the year.

Overall, Murakami has hit .221 with 29 home runs and 58 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .863. While his batting average has been down in August (.149), Murakami still offers this team a strong hitter each time out.

Expectations are high around Murakami after his strong start to the year. White Sox manager Will Venable opened up on his slugger’s recent play.