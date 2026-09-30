White Sox’s Sam Antonacci Fell Up Dugout Steps On Purpose

The Chicago White Sox were in unfamiliar territory on Tuesday, at least in their recent past.

They were taking the field for a playoff baseball game, and with that came the pregame introductions when teams line up along the foul lines and are announced to the crowd.

Usually, that’s tradition and pageantry that goes off without incident.

This time, though, White Sox youngster Sam Antonacci tripped and fell while going up the dugout stairs to take the field.

It looked like an odd accident, and maybe a case of nerves.

Instead, it turns out it was Antonacci trying to set a good tone (and earn some cash).

Why Sam Antonacci Fell Up Dugout Steps

Turns out, Antonacci had been offered an opportunity by one of his teammates.

“There may have been money involved,” Antonacci told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Here’s a look at the trip, for those wondering:

is it his first day on earth or smth pic.twitter.com/QAnxXKIBn0 — x – payton ✮⋆˙ (@bedsysos) September 30, 2026

Antonacci did catch himself pretty well, which makes sense if you believe this was entirely intentional.

The White Sox certainly wouldn’t want one of their key hitters getting injured before he can even start Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Antonacci was also a key part of Team Italy’s surprise run at the World Baseball Classic, so it’s clear he knows how to help the vibes work out nicely.

Antonacci’s Fall Worked

Money aside, Antonacci’s stumble was a chance to try and loosen up the White Sox a bit.

Surely there were some nerves. This franchise lost more than 100 games in each of the past two regular seasons.

Their playoff berth this year was a surprise, but it was well deserved, and now it’s up to Chicago to make their time in the postseason last a little longer.

The AL Wild Card Series is just best-of-three, so Game 1 is crucial, and it turns out that Antonacci set the tone correctly.

The White Sox struck early and controlled proceedings most of the way in a 6-3 win to take a 1-0 series lead. They can secure advancement to the ALDS with a win on Wednesday (or on Thursday).

The Astros have their ace Hunter Brown on the mound, which will make things a little tougher, but the White Sox counter with Sean Burke, who is coming off the best season of his career.

And compared to a Houston team that will be playing for the life of its season, these White Sox are now in great shape. They’re already loose, and now they control this short series.

Baseball players are superstitious. Maybe Antonacci will trip and fall before Game 2, as well.