Veteran Pitcher Delivers Shutout Debut After Signing with White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have made a strategic move to strengthen their pitching depth, signing right-hander Adrian Houser to a one-year contract worth $1.35 million.

The announcement came just hours before his impressive debut, offering a promising outlook for a rotation facing performance gaps.

Adrian Houser pitches 6 scoreless innings and picks up the win in his @WhiteSox debut. pic.twitter.com/eMMyBHPsSg — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2025

A Smart Contract and Immediate Contribution

To make room on the roster, the White Sox designated right-hander Yoendrys Gómez for assignment.

Houser was quickly added to the active roster and was given the start on Tuesday night, replacing Bryse Wilson in the rotation.

The urgency of the move highlights the White Sox’s desire to stabilize their pitching staff with a dependable veteran presence.

From Brewers to the South Side

At 32 years old, Houser brings plenty of experience to Chicago. He made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015 and has since logged over 600 innings at the big league level.

His career stats include a 33–39 record and a 4.17 ERA, but his 2021 season with the Brewers stood out, as he posted a 3.22 ERA over 142.1 innings and accumulated a career-high 1.8 WAR.

Although he struggled with consistency in later years, his veteran savvy and ground-ball pitching profile have made him a solid rotation option.

Prior to joining the White Sox, Houser spent time this season with Triple-A Round Rock in the Texas Rangers organization.

While his overall numbers there (5.03 ERA in 39.1 innings) weren’t eye-popping, he ended his stint on a high note by tossing 8.2 scoreless innings in his final outing.

Having bounced between several organizations–including the Brewers, Mets, Cubs, Orioles, and Rangers–Houser now looks to find stability in Chicago.

“Excited to insert him into the rotation,” White Sox manager Will Venable said. “His stuff has ticked up this year. He’s got experience, over 100 starts in the Major Leagues, so happy to slot him in.”

Strong First Impression in Chicago

Houser’s debut for the White Sox was exactly what the team needed. Facing the Seattle Mariners, he pitched six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out two.

The performance came after a rain delay of nearly an hour and a half, but Houser showed no signs of rust or nerves. His effort led the White Sox to a 1–0 victory, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Venable praised Houser’s approach and pitch mix, which includes a two-seamer, slider, cutter, and changeup.

“He’s going to put the ball on the ground against righties and got some different ways to get lefties out.”

Houser credited pregame meetings with rookie catcher Edgar Quero for the smooth execution, noting that their game plan was clear and effective. The two worked well in sync, a promising sign for future outings.

What Houser Brings to the Rotation

Houser’s arrival gives the White Sox a more experienced arm in a rotation that has relied heavily on young and inconsistent pitchers this season.

With Bryse Wilson shifting to a bullpen or support role, Houser offers the potential to eat innings and serve as a stabilizer in the middle of the rotation.

His ground-ball style suits Rate Field and gives the infield defense an opportunity to make plays.

For a team trying to weather the early storms of a rough season, Houser represents a low-risk addition who could deliver valuable innings.

If he can maintain the form shown in his debut, he could carve out a regular role and become a fixture in a rotation looking for consistency and leadership.

A Chance to Reestablish and Lead

Whether Houser can maintain his effectiveness over a full season remains to be seen, but the early signs are encouraging.

His ability to adjust on the fly, combined with a veteran’s understanding of sequencing and pitch economy, makes him an intriguing addition to a team with plenty of youth on the staff.

There’s also the possibility that Houser can help mentor younger arms, passing along lessons from his years in the majors.

The White Sox may have found a hidden gem in the veteran righty.