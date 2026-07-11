TRADE: MLB World Reacts to White Sox Trading Former First-Round Pick to Pirates

In an unexpected move Friday night, the Chicago White Sox agreed to a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates just one day before the MLB Draft.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the White Sox are sending 2023 first-round pick Jacob Gonzalez and reliever Brandon Eisert to the Pirates in exchange for the No. 34 overall compensatory pick in this weekend’s draft and left-handed reliever Jaden Woods.

Jeff Passan’s Breakdown

The White Sox own the No. 1 overall pick in Saturday’s draft, and this trade increases their draft bonus pool to $20.5 million. Passan noted that Chicago has not indicated who it plans to select with the top pick.

For Pittsburgh, the deal brings in Gonzalez, who is capable of filling in at shortstop while Konnor Griffin recovers from injury, which appears to be a key reason behind the move.

Gonzalez, 24, was selected 15th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. A change of scenery could provide the spark he needs, while Eisert gives the Pirates another left-handed arm in a bullpen that has struggled at times this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring INF Jacob Gonzalez and left-handed RP Brandon Eisert from the White Sox, per @JeffPassan. Chicago will receive the 34th overall pick in tomorrow’s draft and left-handed RP Jaden Woods. pic.twitter.com/JGUKbJtykk — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 11, 2026

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

@RangerApologist: “If this ain’t the most random trade ever, I don’t know what is.”

@AnthonyRub86575: “Sox lost this trade by a wide margin. Jacob Gonzalez is major league ready and a former 1st rounder and Eisert is a high leverage lefty.”

@brickedupsportz: “Can’t believe I’m saying this. I love that for the Pirates.”

@Gert4707: “I’m surprised. Jacob Gonzalez is pretty good.”

@DavidBrown_MLB: “Great trade for the Pirates. White Sox want Landon Thome in the draft I am guessing.”

Gonzalez & Eisert’s 2026 Campaigns

Gonzalez has appeared in 86 at-bats for the White Sox this season and has recorded 21 hits, 11 runs, two home runs and 17 RBIs while batting .244 with a .683 OPS. The White Sox called him up this year, so he remains eligible for rookie status.

Eisert, meanwhile, has struggled. He has appeared in 25 games this season, including four starts, and owns a 2-1 record with a 5.93 ERA across 27.1 innings. He has also recorded 32 strikeouts and a 1.244 WHIP.