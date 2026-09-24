White Sox Confirm Worst-Case Update on Luis Castillo

The Chicago White Sox are on the verge of securing a trip to the MLB postseason, as they currently occupy the final Wild Card spot in the American League standings; their magic number is one, as they can officially book their playoff trip on Thursday.

However, the White Sox have confirmed some brutal injury news that could very well affect the trajectory of the rest of their season as well as have a major effect on their postseason chances of success – and not in a good way.

The Chicago White Sox Confirmed A Brutal Update On Starting Pitcher Luis Castillo

Per MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the White Sox have placed Castillo on the 15-day Injury List due to a right shoulder impingement.

“The Chicago White Sox, who took about a $21 million gamble on acquiring Mariners starter Luis Castillo at the trade deadline, now place him on the 15-day IL with right shoulder impingement, likely ending his season,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He is 1-2 with a 8.42 ERA in 9 games since joining the Sox.”

Luis Castillo Was Acquired By The White Sox In August

Castillo signed with the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent in 2011 and began his professional career as a reliever. He reached the United States in 2014 after three seasons in the Dominican Summer League, posting a 3.07 ERA in 48 appearances with Augusta.

Castillo joined the Miami Marlins in 2014 and developed into a starter in the minors. In 2016, he posted a 2.26 ERA before briefly being traded to San Diego and returning to the Marlins two days later.

He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and made his MLB debut that June. He became a key member of the Reds’ rotation, earning his first All-Star selection in 2019 after posting a 3.40 ERA and 226 strikeouts. He remained a consistent starter over the next three seasons, making another All-Star team in 2022 after opening the year with a 2.86 ERA.

He’d be traded again to the Seattle Mariners in July 2022 and signed a five-year, $108 million extension that September. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs that year, then earned his third All-Star selection in 2023 after going 14-9 with a 3.34 ERA and 219 strikeouts.

Castillo opened 2024 as Seattle’s Opening Day starter and finished the season 11-12 with a 3.64 ERA and 175 strikeouts. He was traded to the Chicago White Sox in August of this season for Seranthony Domínguez, Nolan Jones, and Boston Smith.