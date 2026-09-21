Barry Larkin Shares Blunt Message on State of Cincinnati Reds

When the Cincinnati Reds won the 1990 World Series, Barry Larkin was the starting shortstop. In 1995, Larkin won the National League MVP as the Reds won the National League Central and reached the NLCS. To date, the Reds have not won another World Series or advanced in the postseason.

Following nearly one month’s worth of games against some of the National League’s best teams in 2026, Larkin couldn’t help but note how far away the Reds are from those teams.

Barry Larkin: Cincinnati Reds ‘Are So, So Far Behind’

Playing their final home game of the 2026 season, the Reds were soundly beaten by the Chicago Cubs, losing 9-1. That game concluded a 22-game stretch where Cincinnati played six games against both the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and three against the San Diego Padres.

The Reds went 9-13 against some of the NL’s best teams, going 3-10 over the final 13 games. And immediately after the loss to the Cubs, Larkin made it clear — the Reds have a lot of work to do.

“I think these last three weeks of baseball playing against some of the better teams that are going to be going to the postseason really illustrates how far we are behind at this big league level,” Larkin said, H/T Chatterbox Sports on X.

“And change has to happen,” he continued. “This city deserves better than that, and I know every player down there feels that. But something has to give. We have to get better because we are so, so far behind.”

Cincinnati will get one more look at a playoff-bound team with a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Joey Votto Flatly Agreed With Larkin’s Take

Naturally, Larkin’s comments were co-signed by a lot of already-frustrated Reds fans.

Someone else who agreed was another franchise legend, 2010 NL MVP Joey Votto.

“Captain Lark,” Votto said, adding a “100” emoji in agreement.

The Reds do have some strong building blocks on the field. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is an undeniable star, while Sal Stewart is having one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history and is heavily favored to win the NL Rookie of the Year. That said, there are other holes throughout the roster that, as Larkin said, will need to be fixed for the Reds to truly compete with baseball’s best.

If Cincinnati is going to make drastic changes on the field, the decisions will be made by the same group of people. The Reds previously announced that their front office will be retained, as will manager Terry Francona.