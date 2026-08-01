Cincinnati Reds Announce Sal Stewart Decision During Pirates Series

The Cincinnati Reds have pulled off two dramatic victories to open their four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A major reason for their success has been rookie Sal Stewart, who continues to put together a historic rookie season.

Stewart has recorded three hits, one home run, and five RBIs over the last two games. While he has been a consistent starter at first base, Reds manager Terry Francona made a notable lineup change for Saturday night’s matchup.

Reds Announce Stewart Decision

The Reds will give Stewart a well-deserved break from defensive duties and move him to designated hitter.

He will remain in the No. 2 spot in the lineup behind Elly De La Cruz, who has moved into the leadoff role.

Veteran Nate Lowe will take over at first base for the night, while the rest of the infield will feature Matt McLain at second base, De La Cruz at shortstop, and Eugenio Suárez at third base.

Reds 8/1 E. De La Cruz SS

S. Stewart DH

J. Bleday LF

N. Lowe 1B

N. Marte RF

E. Suárez 3B

J. Trevino C

T. Friedl CF

M. McLain 2B A. Abbott SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 1, 2026

Stewart’s 2026 Season

Stewart is putting together one of the greatest rookie seasons in MLB history if he continues at his current pace.

On Friday night, he passed Washington Nationals star CJ Abrams for the MLB lead in RBIs with 84. He also became the first rookie in the last 75 years to record 84 RBIs before August.

Stewart has paired that production with a .255/.477/.811 slash line, along with 58 runs, 106 hits, and 23 home runs in 415 at-bats across 109 games.

Reds Right Now

The Reds got off to a hot start this season but have cooled off over the last two months and slipped down the standings.

Still, Cincinnati enters Saturday night’s game at 52-57 and remains in the National League Wild Card race, sitting 4.5 games out of a playoff spot.