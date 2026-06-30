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Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Avoids Major Injury After Center Field Crash

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Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 29: Dane Myers #17 of the Cincinnati Reds is carted off the field after an injury making a catch at the wall in the fourth inning amb at American Family Field on June 29, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

T

he Cincinnati Reds blew a 3-0 lead on Monday night, losing 5-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, attention quickly shifted to Reds center fielder Dane Myers, who made a miraculous catch before crashing hard into the center field wall. The collision forced him to leave the game on a cart before medical personnel transported him to a local hospital.

Myers’ momentum carried him directly into the padding, leaving him in obvious pain as he lay near the warning track until trainers rushed onto the field.

Myers Avoids Major Injury

Fortunately, Myers avoided any serious injury from the play. He was still placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder contusion, but considering how bad the collision looked, it was far from the worst-case scenario.

“That was an amazing catch. He was fearless going to the wall, probably like nobody I’ve ever seen,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “I can’t believe he held on, but he paid a pretty big price for it.”

Francona said the team took Myers to the hospital because he was “so much pain and so uncomfortable.”

“The kid was really hurting, and it wasn’t going away,” Francona added. “They wanted to check for a lot of things. You saw how violent it was, and he was really in pain.”

Reds Make Roster Move

With Myers heading to the injured list, Cincinnati activated closer Emilio Pagán off the IL and optioned Zach McCambley to Triple-A. To fill Myers’ roster spot, the Reds called up infielder/outfielder Ivan Johnson, who will make his MLB debut whenever Terry Francona decides to put him in the lineup.

Johnson, 27, is batting .290 this season for the Triple-A Louisville Bats with nine home runs, 28 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and an .811 OPS. He has recorded more than 1,700 at-bats during his minor league career, which began in 2019.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Avoids Major Injury After Center Field Crash

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