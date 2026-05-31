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Cincinnati Reds Make Elly De La Cruz Announcement After Exit From Braves Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: Elly de la Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Reds hosted the Atlanta Braves (in Ohio) for the final game of their series.

The Reds won by a score of 6-4.

However, the more significant news was that Elly De La Cruz left the game with an injury.

Reds Make Elly De La Cruz Announcement

HeavyElly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.https://www.statmuse.com/mlb/ask/de-la-cruz-stats

During the game, the Reds announced an update De La Cruz.

The Reds wrote (via X): “#Reds SS Elly De La Cruz left today’s game with right hamstring tightness.”

De La Cruz is in the middle of a very strong season where he is batting .280 with 65 hits, 12 home runs, 37 RBI’s, 40 runs and 10 stolen bases in 58 games.

C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic wrote: “Elly De La Cruz will have his hamstring scanned tomorrow morning but Terry Francona said Elly said he felt like he caught it early enough….”

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Reds).

The 24-year-old has made the All-Star Game in each of the last two years.

Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie’s Chalkboard wrote: “Elly De La Cruz said he doesn’t believe the hamstring injury is bad, and that he caught it before it could get worse. Obviously, everyone has to see how the MRI goes tomorrow. If it comes back clean, De La Cruz says he’s ready and wants to be in the lineup soon.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyElly de la Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after flying out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field on May 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what fans were saying in response to the Reds:

@EllyDeLaMuse: “My therapist is gonna hear about this one.”

@_WhoDeyRay: “Cursed franchise.”

@JungleRat55: “So. If he hits the IL, do they go with McClain, or do we finally get to see Arroyo? I know who I want & it’s not Matt McClain.”

@Nati_Sports: “Oh boy”

Reds Right Now

GettyElly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds during the game against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on May 14, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Reds are currently 30-28 in 58 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League Central.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 15-14 in 29 games at home).

Following the Braves, the Reds will host the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Cincinnati Reds Make Elly De La Cruz Announcement After Exit From Braves Game

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