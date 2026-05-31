Cincinnati Reds Make Elly De La Cruz Announcement After Exit From Braves Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Reds hosted the Atlanta Braves (in Ohio) for the final game of their series.

The Reds won by a score of 6-4.

However, the more significant news was that Elly De La Cruz left the game with an injury.

Reds Make Elly De La Cruz Announcement

During the game, the Reds announced an update De La Cruz.

The Reds wrote (via X): “#Reds SS Elly De La Cruz left today’s game with right hamstring tightness.”

De La Cruz is in the middle of a very strong season where he is batting .280 with 65 hits, 12 home runs, 37 RBI’s, 40 runs and 10 stolen bases in 58 games.

C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic wrote: “Elly De La Cruz will have his hamstring scanned tomorrow morning but Terry Francona said Elly said he felt like he caught it early enough….”

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Reds).

The 24-year-old has made the All-Star Game in each of the last two years.

Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie’s Chalkboard wrote: “Elly De La Cruz said he doesn’t believe the hamstring injury is bad, and that he caught it before it could get worse. Obviously, everyone has to see how the MRI goes tomorrow. If it comes back clean, De La Cruz says he’s ready and wants to be in the lineup soon.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what fans were saying in response to the Reds:

@EllyDeLaMuse: “My therapist is gonna hear about this one.”

@_WhoDeyRay: “Cursed franchise.”

@JungleRat55: “So. If he hits the IL, do they go with McClain, or do we finally get to see Arroyo? I know who I want & it’s not Matt McClain.”

@Nati_Sports: “Oh boy”

Reds Right Now

The Reds are currently 30-28 in 58 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League Central.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 15-14 in 29 games at home).

Following the Braves, the Reds will host the Kansas City Royals on Monday.