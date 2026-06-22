Reds Make Elly De La Cruz Injury Announcement Ahead of Brewers Series

The Cincinnati Reds have been battling the bottom of the NL Central barrel since losing shortstop Elly De La Cruz to the injured list.

De La Cruz, 24, suffered a right hamstring strain in the Reds’ win over the Atlanta Braves on May 31 while rounding first base.

It was De La Cruz’s first stint on the injured list of his four-year career. He missed just two games in 2024 and played in all 162 games in 2025.

With a 7-11 record during De La Cruz’s absence, Cincinnati has looked forward to the star shortstop’s return to the lineup. This return will take place on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reds’ manager Terry Francona confirmed that Elly De La Cruz will be activated tomorrow from the 10-day injured list, MLB insider Charlie Goldsmith confirmed.

Elly De La Cruz Returns to Reds Lineup After Rehab Assignment

The Cincinnati Reds will be getting Elly De La Cruz back in the lineup after the shortstop went through a successful rehab assignment in Triple-A Louisville.

With rest, physical therapy, and a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, De La Cruz began his rehab assignment on June 19. During the assignment, he served as a designated hitter and played at shortstop for the Bats.

His time was highlighted by a s 441-foot home run on Friday.

De La Cruz will look to keep the same momentum he had before suffering the hamstring strain. In 58 games in 2026, he is batting .280/.346/.509 with 12 home runs, 37 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.

Elly De La Cruz on Pace to Miss All-Star Game

Due to the emergence of Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams and the large popularity of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Mookie Betts, Elly De La Cruz could miss the 2026 All-Star Game.

According to the latest MLB All-Star ballot, De La Cruz is third in votes at shortstop. He is behind both Abrams and Betts by a significant margin.

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ Trea Turner and the Miami Marlins’ Otto Graham finish off the top-five vote-getters for National League shortstops.

Reds Activate Pierce Johnson From IL

Ahead of the Reds’ series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Cincinnati made multiple transactions.

This included activating right-handed pitcher Pierce Johnson from the 15-day injured list and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Julian Garcia from Triple-A Louisville.

Cincinnati optioned right-handed pitcher Zach Maxwell to Triple-A Louisville and designated right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack for assignment.

Johnson, 35, was placed on the IL after experiencing elbow discomfort in late May. After discovering no major structural damage and serving a rehab assignment, he returns to the Reds’ bullpen on Monday.

Through 24 appearances, Johnson has a 2-1 record, 3.27 ERA, and 1.23 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 2026.

As for Julian Garcia, he is making his major league debut on Monday. He gets the start on the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 21 appearances at Triple-A Louisville this season, Garcia has a 3-0 record, 3.03 ERA, and 1.07 WHIP with 54 strikeouts.

Cincinnati needs all the help it can get while battling postseason contention. The Reds sit in last place in the NL Central and 9.5 games out. They are currently 2.5 games out of a tight-knit Wild Card race as well.