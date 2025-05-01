New Infield Acquisition Thrives in Cincinnati, Leaving Dodgers Fans Surprised

When the Dodgers traded Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason, it barely rippled in Los Angeles. Lux had struggled to stay healthy, and while flashes of potential were there, it never clicked. But if the early results are any indication, the Cincinnati Reds may have pulled off one of the sneakiest heists of the winter.

Lux is off to a scorching start in 2025, and the Dodgers, who received outfield prospect Mike Sirota and a Competitive Balance Round A draft pick (#37 overall), might already be wondering what they gave up.

Gavin Lux’s Bat Has Ignited the Red’s Offense

Through the season’s first month, Lux ranks among the best hitters in baseball against right-handed pitching. According to Statcast, his .448 wOBA against righties places him 6th among qualified hitters, trailing only names like Pete Alonso, Aaron Judge, Corbin Carroll, and Fernando Tatis Jr. Not bad company for someone who was essentially an afterthought in the Dodgers’ loaded roster.

He’s doing this without elite power—his .147 ISO suggests he isn’t slugging his way into the conversation. But Lux is peppering the field with line drives, owning the highest line-drive rate (33.3%) among hitters with 80+ PA versus righties and an infield fly rate of 0%. Translation: he’s putting the ball in play in the most innovative way possible.

His .518 BABIP is unsustainable, but it’s not just blind luck. Lux’s batted-ball profile supports his earning much of that success, even if some regression is inevitable.

More Than a Hot Bat: Lux’s Versatility Matters

With the Reds dealing with a barrage of early-season injuries—Spencer Steer banged up, Matt McLain with an early IL stint in April, and Jeimer Candelario slumping—Lux’s defensive flexibility has been critical. Whether it’s second base, left field, or a spot start at third, he’s been the glue holding the Reds’ infield together.

Manager Terry Francona, who has praised the infielder on many occasions, has found ways to keep Lux in the lineup regardless of who’s healthy. And with Jonathan India now in Kansas City, Lux’s ability to enter that void has made him all the more valuable.

Did the Dodgers Undervalue Him?

The Dodgers bet on depth and long-term assets by trading Lux. And sure, Mike Sirota is promising. The No. 37 pick could turn into something extraordinary. But Lux has something prospects don’t: he’s producing right now. On a contending Reds team, that matters.

There’s a good chance the Dodgers saw Lux as expendable by shopping him around. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that Cincinnati didn’t just backfill a hole—they found a catalyst.

What Comes Next?

Lux will cool off—it’s baseball. But this version of him looks more like the breakout candidate the Dodgers once hyped than the injury-troubled infielder he became. If he sustains even a fraction of this production, the Reds might’ve landed a cornerstone piece at a discount.

And if you’re the Dodgers? You might wonder how a player this impactful slipped away without much of a fight.