Reds Get Devastating Injury News on Ace Hunter Greene During White Sox Series

The Cincinnati Reds will be without their ace, Hunter Greene, for the foreseeable future. Gordon Wittenmeyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Greene underwent Tommy John surgery and will be out for the next 12-18 months.

The Reds were already hit with the disappointing update that Greene would not pitch again in 2026. It marked the second time this season he’s been on the injured list with an elbow issue.

He was out until July recovering from a March procedure to remove loose bodies in his elbow. He returned to make five starts for the Reds before hitting the injured list again. Greene pitched to a 6.83 ERA, but had a solid 33/6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27.2 innings.

The timeline of 12-18 months also means that there’s a very slim chance he pitches at all in 2027. A second Tommy John surgery has a lower return success rate than a first, so the Reds will be extra cautious. Most likely, his next meaningful pitch will come in Spring Training 2028.

What Hunter Greene’s Second Tommy John Means for the Reds

This will be the second time that Hunter Greene will have Tommy John surgery since joining the Reds as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He previously underwent the procedure in 2019, while he was a prospect.

With Greene facing a 12-18 month rehab from Tommy John surgery, it’s unlikely the Reds will be able to trade him in the offseason. His salary jumps from $8.3 million to $15.3 million in 2027. But it’s unlikely they’ll get any meaningful innings for his salary.

How well his stuff recovers could determine how quickly he returns to action. Greene was averaging 98.3 MPH in 2026, which was a tick down from his 2025 peak of 99.5 MPH. With it being his second Tommy John, it would not be a surprise if the Reds take more caution with his rehab. If his stuff returns sooner than expected, there’s a nonzero chance that Greene could return in 2027 in some capacity.

The only silver lining is the Reds were without Greene for most of the 2026 season anyway. With him all but certain to miss 2027, they have an idea of what their rotation could look like next season. The organization needs to account for that possibility.

The Reds still have Chase Burns, Nick Lodolo, Rhett Lowder, and Andrew Abbott under control for next season. Chase Petty, Jose Franco, and Chase Solesky represent extra starting pitching depth. That still might not be enough for them to survive next season.

President of baseball operations Nick Krall and general manager Brad Meador have their work cut out for them in the offseason. The Reds were one of the more disappointing teams in 2026 after a postseason appearance in 2025. One of their top needs in the offseason will be to acquire controllable pitching depth.

Greene is still under contract through the 2028 season, but also has a club option for 2029. The option is a $19 million decision for the Reds, as it’s valued at $21 million with a buyout of $2 million if they decline it.