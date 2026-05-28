Cincinnati Reds Legend Joey Votto Makes Brutally Honest Statement About MLB Career

On Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds will open up a series with the Atlanta Braves (at home) in Ohio.

They are coming off a series where took two out of three from the New York Mets.

The Reds got the day off on Thursday.

Reds Legend Joey Votto Makes Statement About MLB Career

Also on Thursday, Reds legend Joey Votto did an interview with The Dan Patrick Show.

Votto spoke about his recent travel around the world that was humbling.

Votto: During the course of my career, you develop a terrible ego. I had awful ego… I can act like I have humility. Inside I thought I was special… Just the traveling along reminded me that your not special, get in line.”

Play

Votto is one of the best players in MLB history, so fans will likely enjoy hearing his honesty.

The 42-year-old last played in the league during the 2023 season.

Votto’s MLB Career

Votto was picked in the 2nd round of the 2002 MLB Draft.

He spent all 17 seasons of his career in Cincinnati.

While Votto never had any major postseason success (making the MLB playoffs just four times), he is among the best hitters of his era.

The 2010 National League MVP batted .294 with 2,135 hits, 356 home runs, 1,144 RBI’s, 1,171 runs and 80 stolen bases in 2,056 games.

Votto played for the Toronto Blue Jays Minor Leagues during the 2024 season (but was never called up to the MLB).

He is currently working in media.

Reds Right Now

The Reds are 29-26 in 55 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 14-12 in 26 games at home).