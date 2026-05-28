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Cincinnati Reds Legend Joey Votto Makes Brutally Honest Statement About MLB Career

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds acknowledges the crowd after the 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on September 24, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds will open up a series with the Atlanta Braves (at home) in Ohio.

They are coming off a series where took two out of three from the New York Mets.

The Reds got the day off on Thursday.

Reds Legend Joey Votto Makes Statement About MLB Career

GettyJoey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds and the National League warms up before the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Also on Thursday, Reds legend Joey Votto did an interview with The Dan Patrick Show.

Votto spoke about his recent travel around the world that was humbling.

Votto: During the course of my career, you develop a terrible ego. I had awful ego… I can act like I have humility. Inside I thought I was special… Just the traveling along reminded me that your not special, get in line.”

Votto is one of the best players in MLB history, so fans will likely enjoy hearing his honesty.

The 42-year-old last played in the league during the 2023 season.

Votto’s MLB Career

GettyJoey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds gets congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against pitcher Alex Wood #57 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium August 14, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.

Votto was picked in the 2nd round of the 2002 MLB Draft.

He spent all 17 seasons of his career in Cincinnati.

While Votto never had any major postseason success (making the MLB playoffs just four times), he is among the best hitters of his era.

The 2010 National League MVP batted .294 with 2,135 hits, 356 home runs, 1,144 RBI’s, 1,171 runs and 80 stolen bases in 2,056 games.

GettyJoey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds acknowledges the crowd before his first at bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on September 24, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Votto played for the Toronto Blue Jays Minor Leagues during the 2024 season (but was never called up to the MLB).

He is currently working in media.

Reds Right Now

GettyManager Terry Francona #77 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Reds are 29-26 in 55 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 14-12 in 26 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Cincinnati Reds Legend Joey Votto Makes Brutally Honest Statement About MLB Career

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