Reds’ Andrew Abbott Achieves Stats For 2nd Time In MLB History

Andrew Abbott has been solid all season for the Cincinnati Reds.

That included his outing on Saturday, when he kept a potent Milwaukee Brewers offense in check.

The bummer for the Reds is that they fell out of the playoff race a long time ago.

The cool part for Abbott? He put up stats that had been done just once before in MLB history.

Andrew Abbott’s Rare Stats

Abbott put up the following stat line at home against the Brewers:

4.0 innings pitched

3 hits allowed

1 earned run allowed

0 walks allowed

5 strikeouts

When you combine those stats exactly like that, it had only happened once before, according to the cool X account Pitchergami.

It had previously been done in 2021 by Drew Rasmussen.

No Pitchergami. Andrew Abbott | MIL @ CIN 4.0 IP | 3 H | 1 ER | 0 BB | 5 K This stat line has been thrown 1 time before. The last time this was thrown was on 2021-09-01 by Drew Rasmussen. — Pitchergami (@pitchergami) September 6, 2026

Initially, you might ask yourself how it’s even possible that this hasn’t been done before.

But look at those stats again and think about it a little longer.

For pretty much all of baseball history, a pitcher with those stats would’ve stayed in the game.

And as it turns out, Abbott didn’t come out because he had a high pitch count or anything like that. The skies simply opened up in Cincinnati.

After a long rain delay, the Reds couldn’t afford to risk Abbott’s arm by leaving him in the game after he had such a long gap from pitching. It’s certainly a reasonable move to make, especially in what amounts to a lost season for Terry Francona’s ballclub.

Andrew Abbott’s Season

Despite the Reds’ struggles, Abbott has been decently solid this season.

His ERA has raised to 4.43 with a few recent issues, and his WHIP is 1.42, but this is a guy with a career MLB ERA of 3.69. At age 27, he’s still conceptually in his prime.

Abbott has a couple years of club control left, and so the Reds will be happy to see him potentially end the season on a strong note. He’ll be a key part of this pitching rotation going forward.

It can be especially tough against a division rival, because those batters see Abbott so much. But the fact that he kept Milwaukee down on Saturday night is a good sign.

Abbott can still be a quality MLB pitcher, and he found his way to a rare bit of history against the Brewers in this unique, rain-impacted outing.