Cincinnati Reds Announce Hunter Greene News During Orioles Series

T

he Cincinnati Reds lost their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, 3-0, falling to 40-47 on the season and continuing their recent skid.

They went 9-17 in the month of June and have been one of the worst teams in baseball over the last two months.

However, the Reds announced some positive news on Saturday regarding starting pitcher Hunter Greene.

Greene Set to Make Season Debut

After missing the entire season due to offseason elbow surgery, the Reds activated Greene off the 60-day injured list. He will make his season debut against the Orioles on Saturday night.

The Reds optioned pitcher Chase Petty back to the minor leagues. They also designated Will Benson for assignment, in an interesting move.

Welcome back, HG‼️ Hunter Greene will be the starting pitcher for tonight’s game against the Orioles. pic.twitter.com/OcP5oJ0zGn — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 4, 2026

Greene is a key part of the Reds’ rotation. Across three rehab starts with Triple-A Louisville, he pitched 14.1 innings. He allowed no runs and just two hits. He also struck out 13 batters.

After rejoining the team last week, he said his goal during his brief minor league stint was to allow zero runs.

“When you’re rehabbing, you can be a little too internal and get too wrapped up in how you feel physically instead of being able to flip that switch and be competitive,” Greene said. “It’s important to set goals like that for yourself, especially in a situation where you’re trying to come back and perform at the highest level.”

Greene’s 2025 Campaign

Greene has been named an All-Star once in his career, which came in 2024. Last season, he went 7-4 across 19 starts and posted a 2.76 ERA while striking out 132 batters and allowing 75 hits across 107.2 innings pitched.

He will now likely join a starting rotation that consists of Chase Burns, who has been by far the Reds’ best pitcher this season, along with Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, and either Brady Singer or Rhett Lowder as the fifth starter.