Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Sends Heartfelt Message Before MLB Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds’ 10-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates will be their final game ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That could mean the final game for catcher Tyler Stephenson in a Reds uniform. He went 2-for-4 at the plate, with a home run in his final at-bat.

“It was pretty special,” an emotional Stephenson told Reds sideline reporter Jim Day after the game. “There’s a lot going on.”

From the video clip, courtesy of the X account Reds Daily, it’s obvious how much being a Red means to Stephenson. The long-time backstop was at a loss for words, but the emotions spoke loud and clear.

On the season, Stephenson is hitting .252 with eight home runs and a .739 OPS. Considering park and league factors, the 29-year-old is a league-average hitter with a 100 wRC+.

Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson on Trade Speculation

With trade speculation circulating around Tyler Stephenson, he addressed the media for what could be the final time. The Reds catcher will be in limbo over the next 24 hours to find out if he’s been traded or not.

“I’m just going to enjoy it and see what happens,” Stephenson told FOX 19 Cincinnati’s Joe Danneman.

Stephenson said he and his wife may go around Cincinnati to their favorite places, just in case a trade does happen. He said he’s about ready for the trade speculation to be over with.

“The business side of it, this being my last year, being a free agent. It’s definitely a looming day, and that day’s here.”

Stephenson said he’s proud of what he’s been able to accomplish on the field. He’s proud about overcoming an early-season slump and producing on the field. Since the All-Star break, the Reds catcher is hitting .359 with three home runs.

Stephenson will become a free agent upon the conclusion of the 2026 season. With the Reds far from postseason contention, they may opt to trade their starting catcher. Since he’s not a candidate for the qualifying offer, it makes sense to get a return while they still can.