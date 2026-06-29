Reds’ Terry Francona Announces Major Update on Hunter Greene

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cross the months of May and June, the Cincinnati Reds have been one of the worst teams in MLB, and injuries have played a major role.

Cincinnati enters Monday night’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers in last place in the NL Central with a 39-43 record. However, the Reds remain just 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. They could soon get several key reinforcements back.

Terry Francona Gives Injury Updates

The positive news started Monday when CT scans cleared Eugenio Suarez’s hand and wrist. Doctors also determined that Elly De La Cruz’s sprained ankle was not serious.

Things got even better when Terry Francona announced that the Reds expect to activate closer Emilio Pagan from the injured list on Tuesday. He also said ace Hunter Greene is likely to make his next start with the big league club.

“I think we’ll activate Pagan [Tuesday],” Francona said Monday. “Hunter did really well. I think we’re going to be in a position where he can start for us his next start, which will be really good. He got into the seventh inning yesterday and he threw the ball really well and I think he’s feeling good so that’ll be a big lift for us.”

Terry Francona said the Reds are planning to activate Emilio Pagan on Tuesday, and Hunter Greene will “probably” make his next start with the big league club.

pic.twitter.com/bx4mrYxzEI — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) June 29, 2026

Greene’s Return

Greene is a major part of the Reds’ young core, but he has yet to pitch this season after undergoing an offseason procedure to clean up his elbow in hopes of preventing a more serious injury.

His rehab assignment has gone as well as Cincinnati could have hoped. Greene has made three minor league starts, each of them impressive, including Sunday’s outing when he tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, walking none, and striking out four.

Across his three rehab starts, Greene has thrown 14.1 scoreless innings, which was a goal he set for himself.

“When you’re rehabbing, you can be a little too internal and get too wrapped up in how you feel physically instead of being able to flip that switch and be competitive,” Greene said. “It’s important to set goals like that for yourself, especially in a situation where you’re trying to come back and perform at the highest level.”