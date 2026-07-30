Reds’ Hunter Greene Trade Rumors Given New Life by MLB Insiders

In one of the more shocking developments from rumors flying around ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline, Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene could be moved.

There was some buzz recently that Greene could be available, but now multiple MLB insiders have given new life to the trade rumors.

Hunter Greene Available at Trade Deadline

While speaking on the Just Baseball Show, MLB insider Buster Olney dropped a telling update around Greene’s availability. Olney gave a percentage change to the Reds ace being moved.

“I’m hearing that Hunter Greene is available. I was told by one source it’s 50/50 that he gets traded,” Olney reported.

In addition to Olney, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has reported that Cincinnati is getting a lot of interest in Greene. While this doesn’t guarantee anything, if the Reds want to build itself back to being a contender, moving Greene could be one of the few ways to make it happen.

“The Reds are drawing significant interest in Greene, according to a person briefed on their discussions who spoke anonymously so they could speak freely,” Rosenthal reported. “They aren’t particularly motivated to trade him, but barring a trade of De La Cruz, a move involving Greene might be their best chance to make an impact at the deadline.”

Greene has been the ace of the Reds for the last few years, with the right-hander putting together strong back-to-back seasons. In 2024, Greene posted a 2.75 ERA over 26 starts, and last year, the right-hander had a 2.76 ERA over 19 starts.

The pitcher missed the first part of the 2026 season after undergoing surgery to fix bone chips and loose bodies in his right throwing elbow. But he has returned now and has been working his way back to form.

So far, he owns a 7.06 ERA over just four starts, with Greene trying to balance himself out. But even with the struggles upon his return, multiple teams are showing interest in getting the starter.

Greene is under team control through the 2029 season, with him scheduled to earn $15.3 million in each of the next two seasons. The final year of his deal is a club option for $21 million, which could be a bargain based on his production.

Hunter Greene Trade Suitors

There are plenty of starting pitching-needy teams this season, and with Greene being a controllable pitcher, Cincinnati could get a haul for him. Greene could be the best starter made available this deadline, other than Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, giving the Reds some temptation to move him.

Teams such as the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and others could all look to go after Greene. The Reds could create a bidding war for the ace, helping to set themselves up well for the future.

The Reds don’t have to trade Greene, but given the situation that the organization finds itself in, moving him could make sense. Cincinnati sits in last place within the National League Central, and there aren’t a lot of pathways for them to get much better moving forward.