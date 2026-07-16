BREAKING: Cincinnati Reds to Sign All-Star Chase Burns to $105 Million Contract Extension

The Cincinnati Reds have signed All-Star right-hander Chase Burns to a seven-year, $105 million contract extension, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Via Morosi on X: “Source: Chase Burns & Reds are in agreement on 7-year, $105 million extension. Deal was negotiated by Greg Genske & Erik Castro of Vayner Sports and is largest guarantee given to a pitcher with less than 4 years of MLB service.”

BREAKING: Cincinnati Reds to Sign All-Star right-hander Chase Burns to $105 Million Contract Extension

Burns had already been under team control through the 2031 season. His new contract begins next year and runs through 2023, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Via Passan on X: “Right-hander Chase Burns and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a seven-year, $105 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Burns, 23, was an All-Star this season and one of the best young pitchers in baseball. No club options. A straight deal that will run through 2023.”

More About Cincinnati Reds’ Chase Burns

The Reds selected Burns with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

It didn’t take long for Burns to reach the majors. The right-hander made his MLB debut in 2025. During his rookie season, Burns posted a 4.57 ERA with a 1.65 FIP, 1.31 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings over 13 appearances (eight starts).

Burns already has a postseason appearance under his belt, throwing 1 2/3 perfect innings with a strikeout against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card round last year.

Burns has broken out as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball this year. The 23-year-old right-hander has already posted 4.2 bWAR with an 11-1 record, 2.54 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings across 18 starts. He made the National League All-Star Team this year.

Burns’ 28.6% strikeout rate this year ranks in the 87th percentile. He also has a 31.7% whiff rate (89th percentile) and a 34.0% chase rate (84th percentile)

The Reds right-hander’s fastball is among the fastest in the game, averaging 97.8 mph (93rd percentile) this year. In addition to his fastball, Burns throws a low-80s slider and low-90s changeup. In 2026, Burns has thrown his four-seamer 57% of the time, his slider 37% and his changeup 6%.

While Burns relies on his fastball the most, his nasty slider accounts most of his strikeouts. Of his 118 strikeouts this season, 80 of them came on his slider. Meanwhile, 35 of them were on his four-seamer, with just three on his changeup.

Burns’ changeup has gotten hit pretty hard this year, which shows why he mainly relies on his fastball and slider. Opponents are hitting just .223 with a .389 slugging percentage against Burns’ fastball, and 1.54 with a .265 slugging percentage against his slider.

Burns is slated to make his next start against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday.