Reds’ Manager Provides Details on Spencer Steer Injury

In the midst of Cincinnati Reds utility man Spencer Steer’s trade talks, the 28-year-old suffered a long-term injury.

Ahead of the Reds’ series opener against the Cleveland Guardians, the team placed Steer on the 10-day injured list. The injury is listed as a right wrist sprain, MLB.com wrote.

More details have emerged. It’s been discovered that Steer was diagnosed with a partial tear of the tendon sheath. The injury required an injection and a splint on the injured wrist for the next two weeks, said CBS Sports.

Reds manager Terry Francona was able to speak on Steer’s injury on Monday. He said that after the two-week shutdown, it will be determined whether or not Steer will need season-ending surgery.

“He is just one of the best teammates you’ll ever find,” Francona added.

Spencer Steer’s Injury Decreases His Trade Value

Spencer Steer has emerged as a popular right-handed trade candidate ahead of the MLB’s Aug. 3 trade deadline.

In 2026, Steer has been an impressive hitter against left-handed pitching. Through 79 at-bats, he’s hitting .342/.442/.620 with five home runs and 13 RBI.

Overall, Steer was on pace for another 20 home run season.

Through 98 games, the 28-year-old is hitting .238/.319/.421 with 16 home runs, 40 RBI, and three stolen bases.

Right-handed bats aren’t as common as they used to be, said MLB.com’s Mike Pretiello. This factor makes this category of players even more valuable for teams looking to buy at the trade deadline.

With Spencer Steer suffering a potential season-ending injury, his name may be taken off the short list of right-handed bats that are looking to be dealt.

Sitting at last place in the NL Central with a 49-55 record, the Cincinnati Reds were “likely” looking to sell, said MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon.

An answer to Steer’s wrist injury will come after the trade deadline, making for his value to decrease.

Reds’ President Provides Update Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

With just a week before the MLB’s trade deadline, Cincinnati Reds president Nick Krall spoke on the team’s desires.

“We’re trying to get the best return possible in any deal,” Krall told MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon.

“We’re trying to get the best return possible in any deal,” Krall added. “I don’t want to limit anything, but I also don’t want to say we’re going to trade everybody. We’re looking to figure out how to make this club the best we can. You have to at least listen on everybody,”

Sheldon listed Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, and Eugenio Suarez, among many other players that are potential trade candidates for the Reds. While being five games out of a Wild Card spot, Cincinnati is at an awkward spot heading into the deadline.