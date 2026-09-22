All-Star Pitcher Will Be Cleveland Guardians Free Agent This Winter

The Cleveland Guardians have made their patented September push toward the playoffs and the top of the AL Central Division. If all goes well in the final week of the regular season, they won’t have to worry about free agents and the offseason for a while.

But amid this push, one thing has become clear: They’re going to have at least one tough free agency decision to make, on Foster Griffin.

Griffin is set to be a free agent after this season, and it’s been a tale of two uniforms for the talented left-handed pitcher.

Cleveland obviously would like him to get things together so he can help them succeed in October. But if he doesn’t, it could be tough to bring him back.

Foster Griffin Struggles

Griffin was an incredible story in the first half of the season.

He spent the last three years pitching in Japan, and he did well enough there to earn a return to MLB with the Washington Nationals.

Griffin had pitched in seven MLB games total, all in relief, back in 2020 and 2022, before heading for Japan.

But in 22 starts with the Nationals to begin this year, he had a 3.06 ERA. It earned him a spot in the All-Star Game.

It also made him a trade target at the deadline, and the Guardians went out and got him.

Since coming to Cleveland, Griffin hasn’t been the same. He’s got a 5.79 ERA in eight starts, and the contact against him has been consistently loud.

He began September with a decent outing, allowing three runs in six innings in a game the Guardians won in 10 innings.

On Sept. 9 in Baltimore, though, Griffin allowed eight runs in just 2.1 innings.

And then on Sept. 15 against the White Sox, Griffin lasted just 4.0 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks before exiting.

Griffin is slated to start Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox.

It could be tough for the Guardians to fully trust him in the postseason if he doesn’t turn it around in a hurry.

Foster Griffin Contract

Part of the reason Griffin was available at the trade deadline was that he was on an expiring contract.

The Nationals had signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million, and he certainly made that worth it for Washington, particularly accounting for value added to the organization when they got prospects in a trade for him.

It seems like the 31-year old lefty would be able to get at least similar value on the open market. He’s also not the type of player, though, who the Guardians would look to re-sign — they feel confident in their pitcher development and don’t necessarily need to keep around a soft-tossing southpaw.

Griffin can certainly make a better case for himself in late September and into October, but his early returns in Cleveland have not helped his free agency cause.