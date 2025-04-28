Guardians Apologize to Red Sox Jarren Duran Over Fan Incident

The Cleveland Guardians suffered a blowout 13-3 at the hands of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, which resulted in them losing the three-game set between the two sides. Making matters even worse, the Guardians had to deal with a fan who made inappropriate comments to Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran, with the team issuing an apology after the game.

After Duran flew out in the seventh inning, a fan said something to him as he walked back towards the dugout. Duran initially ignored the fan, but during the seventh-inning stretch, Duran had to be kept away from the fan by his teammates and coaches. He pointed out the fan, and they ended up being ejected from the game for the comments they made to Duran during this contest.

Guardians Apologize to Red Sox, Jarren Duran for Fan Incident

In the Netflix docuseries “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox,” which followed the 2024 Red Sox team, Duran revealed that he had previously attempted suicide due to his struggles in the majors with Boston. While Duran has received praise for his revelation, it is believed that the inappropriate comments made to him by this Guardians fan revolved around his suicide attempt.

“The fan just said something inappropriate. I’m just happy that the security handled it and the umpires were aware of it and they took care of it for me,” Duran said after the game.

Cleveland took the incident seriously, as they quickly tracked the fan down and ejected them. The fan has since been identified, and the league is working on figuring out what the next steps will be in regard to their handling of this situation. After the game, the Guardians issued an apology to Duran and the Red Sox in response to this ugly incident.

“We are aware of the situation that took place during today’s game between a fan and one of the Red Sox players that violated our fan conduct policy,” Cleveland’s statement read. “We recognize the gravity of the behavior at issue here and take very seriously conduct of this nature.”

“We apologize to the Red Sox organization, the player involved, fans in the area and are addressing the situation. We have identified the fan in question and will work with Major League Baseball regarding next steps. We strive to provide the best experience to visiting players and fans, and that fell short today.”

Guardians Turning the Page After Series Defeat vs. Red Sox

Cleveland will be looking to move on from this ugly incident, especially after they lost two of their three contests against Boston. Despite that, the Guardians still boast a 15-12 record, which is the fourth-best tally in the American League currently. While the Detroit Tigers, who have an 18-10 record, are leading the way in the American League Central division, Cleveland has tons of time to chase them down as the season unfolds.

The Guardians will be back in action on Tuesday night as their homestand continues. They will kick off a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins, with first pitch being scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET.