Guardians’ No. 1 Prospect Is Forcing a September Call-Up Decision After 7 Homers in 9 Games

The Cleveland Guardians have not announced a promotion for Ralphy Velazquez. They may soon have to explain why they are not considering one.

Velazquez, Cleveland’s top-ranked prospect, homered twice and drove in five runs for Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. It was merely the loudest night of a remarkable surge: seven home runs in nine August games, with at least one RBI in six consecutive contests.

The 21-year-old entered Thursday leading all Minor League hitters in August homers and ranking second with 13 RBIs, according to MLB Pipeline. His Triple-A OPS has climbed to .823, while his combined line across two levels stands at .281/.368/.516 with 20 home runs.

Those numbers create an obvious question for a Cleveland club fighting for a postseason berth: Could its hottest Minor League bat help now?

The answer is complicated.

The Roster Logjam Complicating a Call-Up

Velazquez is primarily a first baseman after beginning his professional career as a catcher. The Guardians already have deadline acquisition Nathaniel Lowe at first, while Rhys Hoskins remains on the active roster. Kyle Manzardo, another left-handed first baseman, was optioned to Columbus when Cleveland acquired Lowe.

Calling up Velazquez would therefore require more than rewarding performance. Cleveland would need regular at-bats for him and an active-roster opening. A promotion that leaves him on the bench would offer little developmental benefit.

There is also no reported indication that a move is imminent. CBS Sports highlighted Wednesday’s performance, but neither that report nor MLB’s prospect coverage said Cleveland had decided to summon him.

Still, the context makes the debate timely. The Guardians entered Thursday at 59-62 and were one game behind the final American League Wild Card position in the official MLB standings. Their 483 runs scored were fewer than every AL team except Toronto, heightening the appeal of any potential offensive spark.

Why September Could Change the Equation

Velazquez would also become eligible for a cleaner opportunity when rosters expand from 26 to 28 players in September. That does not guarantee a call-up, especially because the Guardians must weigh his development and 40-man roster status against short-term need.

There is precedent for Cleveland challenging young hitters when a need emerges. Travis Bazzana and Angel Genao have already reached the majors this season, and Genao’s four-hit debut showed how quickly a prospect can energize a club. Velazquez’s case is different because of the positional logjam, but his power offers something scarce on the active roster. Cleveland must also decide whether exposing him to a pennant race accelerates his growth or asks too much too soon. The next two weeks should reveal whether performance can outweigh roster convenience.

But the prospect has changed the nature of the conversation. Earlier this summer, a 2026 promotion looked aggressive. After seven home runs in nine games, leaving him in Columbus may soon become the decision that requires stronger justification.