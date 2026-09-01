What Is Chase DeLauter’s Walk-Up Song? Why Guardians Slugger Uses ‘Country Roads’

Every time Chase DeLauter strolls to the plate for a home at bat for the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, the locals start singing about an entirely different state.

Country roads, take me home, to the place, I belong, West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.

Those are the lyrics to DeLauter’s walk-up song, and unlike most of the tunes chosen by MLB players, this one is made for singing along. As DeLauter has raked during his first full season in the major leagues, Cleveland fans have latched on to the best way to welcome him to the batter’s box.

For those who may be hearing it for the first time, though, it can be both a bit enthralling but also a bit confusing. Why is this lefty slugger for Ohio’s American League ballclub walking up to a song about West Virginia?

What is Chase DeLauter’s walk-up song?

DeLauter’s walk-up song is the famous, Take Me Home, Country Roads — which is sung by John Denver.

The song was released in 1971 and written by Denver as well as Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert.

DeLauter walks up to this tune because he himself is from West Virginia.

He was born in Frederick, Maryland, but he grew up in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

He attended Hedgesville High School in West Virginia where he was a three-sport standout. His senior season, he was named Gatorade Player of the Year in West Virginia’s baseball season, with a 0.84 ERA on the mound and a .606 batting average with eight home runs and 21 doubles.

DeLauter then went to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and the Guardians took him with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The smooth-swinging lefty must like his walk-up song, too. At home, he bats .297 (on the road, he’s at .287).

One of the coolest parts of every Guardians broadcast is hearing the fans continue to sing the tune even after the music over the public address system has been turned off.

And given that DeLauter has a potentially long future still ahead of him in Cleveland, these song lyrics should be sung loud and proud for a while.

Take Me Home, Country Roads Lyrics

These are the full lyrics to John Denver’s tune, via his official website:

Almost heaven, West Virginia

Blue Ridge Mountains

Shenandoah River –

Life is old there

Older than the trees

Younger than the mountains

Growin like a breeze

Country Roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain momma

Take me home, country roads

All my memories gathered round her

Miners lady, stranger to blue water

Dark and dusty, painted on the sky

Misty taste of moonshine

Teardrops in my eye

Country Roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain momma

Take me home, country roads

I hear her voice

In the mornin hour she calls me

The radio reminds me of my home far away

And drivin down the road I get a feelin

That I should have been home yesterday, yesterday

Country Roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain momma

Take me home, country roads

Country Roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain momma

Take me home, country roads

Take me home, now country roads

Take me home, now country roads