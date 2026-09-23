Cleveland Guardians Cade Smith Hits Personal Milestone During Red Sox Game

The Cleveland Guardians kept their top spot in the MLB American League standings with a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox. During that game, closer Cade Smith hit an impressive personal milestone.

Game 2 of their series happens tonight, with Foster Griffin taking the mound against Sonny Gray. The Guardians seek to keep their lead over the Chicago White Sox, who occupy the final AL Wild Card Spot.

Cleveland Guardians’ Cade Smith Hits Personal Milestone During Game 1 Of Boston Red Sox Series

On Tuesday night, the Guardians earned their 82nd win of the season. In large part, they owe that win to Smith.

Smith came in and pitched the ninth inning, recording one strikeout and one walk. With the victory in the bag, Smith secured his 40th save of the season.

The MLB announced that this is the first time that Smith has reached this milestone.

“The first season with 40 saves for @CleGuardians closer Cade Smith!” MLB announced after Tuesday night’s game.

Smith’s previous career high in saves was 16. The 27-year-old hurler set that mark in 2025, recording 16 saves and 19 holds while striking out 104 in 73.2 innings pitched.

Looking at Cade Smith

Smith has been one of the Guardians’ standout performers in 2026. He’s also been an underrated reliever in the league.

In 67 relief appearances, Smith has a 6-1 record, 40 saves, and 104 strikeouts in 72.1 innings. Additionally, he owns a 1.99 ERA along with a 0.98 WHIP.

Looking at the MLB and Smith finds himself at the top of the board in several categories.

Smith is tied with Bryan Baker of the Tampa Bay Rays in saves, with 40. Additionally, he’s third among relievers in strikeouts, behind Mason Miller (San Diego Padres) and Aaron Ashby (Milwaukee Brewers).

Other MLB Pitchers To Reach 40 Saves In A Single Season

Smith and Baker aren’t the only pitchers to ever reach 40 saves in a season.

Here is the list of active pitchers to reach the milestone, putting Smith in some special company:

A few of these pitchers have hit the 40-save benchmark multiple times. Jansen has collected at least 40 saves in four seasons. Additionally, Kimbrel has reached the milestone five times.

Achieving this milestone in his third MLB season is an accomplishment that Smith can hang his hat on.