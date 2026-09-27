Cleveland Guardians Jo Adell Makes Announcement After Clinching Division

The Cleveland Guardians‘ news of the day: they clinched another division title after defeating the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. They came out of Saturday night with an 11-5 victory, largely thanks to Jo Adell, Nathaniel Lowe, Patrick Bailey, and Brayan Rocchio.

Adell finished the game with one hit and two runs in five at-bats.

Cleveland Guardians Jo Adell Makes 5-Word Announcement After Game 2 Of Their Final Series Against The Kansas City Royals

Following their second-last game of the 2026 season, the Guardians celebrated in the clubhouse. Many pictures and videos were taken during the celebration.

Adell then shared a post on his personal Instagram account, and with it, a five-word announcement.

“Let’s Gooo!! We not done!!!” read the caption on Adell’s Instagram post.

This five-word post is a statement, an announcement to the rest of the MLB that the Guardians are for real, and that they mean business.

And leading the way for the Guardians in many ways has been the 27-year-old outfielder.

Looking At Jo Adell’s Impact On The Guardians

Adell has been a very solid contributor since coming over at the trade deadline.

Acquired in exchange for catcher Jacob Cozart, Adell has played 47 games for the Guardians. In those games, he has collected 42 hits, 10 doubles, 31 RBIs, 17 walks, two stolen bases, and six home runs.

Additionally, he owns a .237 batting average along with a .315 on-base percentage.

Looking at FanGraphs ‘ wRC+, Adell’s 99 ranks seventh on the Guardians behind Chase DeLauter, Steven Kwan, Travis Bazzana, Austin Hedges, and Rocchio. That’s impressive given that everyone ahead of him in the ranking has played at least 33 more games.

Jo Adell’s Future With The Cleveland Guardians

While Adell’s future with the team is clouded, there is reason for optimism.

For starters, he has been a fixture in the lineup since his arrival. Secondly, his contract suggests that he is virtually guaranteed another season with the Guardians.

On January 8th, 2026, Adell signed a one-year $5.2 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. That deal comes with arbitration rights this offseason.

Only a few things can happen. Either he re-signs with the Guardians, they go to arbitration and a third party forces a contract between the two parties, or the Guardians trade him.

Either way, they keep him around for another year, or they trade him away for an asset.

It takes a team to win championships, and Adell has fit this Guardians team like a glove.