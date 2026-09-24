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Cleveland Guardians Announce Big Nathaniel Lowe News Before Boston Red Sox Game

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Cleveland Guardians announce Nathaniel Lowe news before their final game against the Boston Red Sox.

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to take their series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. After winning Game 1, they lost Game 2 despite a great pitching performance from Foster Griffin. The Cleveland Guardians news of the day involved Nathaniel Lowe.

The final game of this series against their American League rival features a pitching matchup between Daniel Espino for the Guardians. Robert Suarez will take the mound for the Red Sox. A win by the Guardians will secure their seat in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Thursday night’s game will be broadcast at 4:45 PM Mountain Time, 6:45 PM Eastern Time.

Cleveland Guardians News: Nathaniel Lowe Out, David Fry In

New York Mets v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 05: Nathaniel Lowe #46 of the Cleveland Guardians runs out a two-run single during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Progressive Field on August 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Before the first pitch of their final regular-season matchup, the Guardians announced news about Lowe.

The Guardians lineup features David Fry coming in with Lowe coming out:

  • CF: Steven Kwan
  • 3B: Jose Ramirez
  • RF: Chase DeLauter
  • DH: Jo Adell
  • LF: Angel Martinez
  • 1B: David Fry
  • 2B: Travis Bazzana
  • C: Patrick Bailey
  • SS: Brayan Rocchio

Starting Pitcher: Daniel Espino

As you can see, Fry is taking Lowe’s position at first base for Thursday night’s game against the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old slugger has played 123 games this year split between the Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds. In those games, Lowe has recorded 94 hits, 22 doubles, 60 RBIs, and 17 home runs.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup: Other Changes For Game 3 Versus The Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: David Fry #6 of the Cleveland Guardians breaks his bat as he pops out in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Aside from Lowe being removed from the lineup, there are a few other changes for the Guardians.

Petey Halpin is being taken out, with Angel Martinez coming in. Martinez is moving over to LF, with Steven Kwan sliding over to CF.

David Fry is replacing Lowe in the lineup for Thursday’s game. The 30-year-old Milwaukee Brewers draft selection has been a utility man for the Guardians, starting games at catcher (9), first base (12), third base (2), LF (25), and RF (21).

Fry has played 88 games this year, collecting 33 hits, six doubles, and seven home runs.

Why Is Nathaniel Lowe Not In The Lineup For The Cleveland Guardians?

Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 06: Shortstop John Peck #18 of the Detroit Tigers throws out Angel Genao #17 at first after forcing out Nathaniel Lowe #46 of the Cleveland Guardians at second for a double play to end the sixth inning at Progressive Field on September 06, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The reason for Lowe’s removal is clear as day at this point in the season: he struggles against southpaw pitchers.

Against righties, he bats .271, along with 90 hits and all 17 of his home runs this year. Alternatively, he has a .095 batting average and four hits against lefties.

Lowe will likely stay out of the game until Suarez is replaced by a right-handed pitcher. Then, he is likely to come off the bench for the remainder of the contest.

With playoffs within reach, this kind of decision is warranted and required.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Cleveland Guardians Announce Big Nathaniel Lowe News Before Boston Red Sox Game

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