Cleveland Guardians Announce Big Nathaniel Lowe News Before Boston Red Sox Game

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to take their series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. After winning Game 1, they lost Game 2 despite a great pitching performance from Foster Griffin. The Cleveland Guardians news of the day involved Nathaniel Lowe.

The final game of this series against their American League rival features a pitching matchup between Daniel Espino for the Guardians. Robert Suarez will take the mound for the Red Sox. A win by the Guardians will secure their seat in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Thursday night’s game will be broadcast at 4:45 PM Mountain Time, 6:45 PM Eastern Time.

Cleveland Guardians News: Nathaniel Lowe Out, David Fry In

Before the first pitch of their final regular-season matchup, the Guardians announced news about Lowe.

The Guardians lineup features David Fry coming in with Lowe coming out:

CF: Steven Kwan

Steven Kwan 3B: Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez RF: Chase DeLauter

Chase DeLauter DH: Jo Adell

Jo Adell LF: Angel Martinez

Angel Martinez 1B: David Fry

David Fry 2B: Travis Bazzana

Travis Bazzana C: Patrick Bailey

Patrick Bailey SS: Brayan Rocchio

Starting Pitcher: Daniel Espino

As you can see, Fry is taking Lowe’s position at first base for Thursday night’s game against the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old slugger has played 123 games this year split between the Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds. In those games, Lowe has recorded 94 hits, 22 doubles, 60 RBIs, and 17 home runs.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup: Other Changes For Game 3 Versus The Boston Red Sox

Aside from Lowe being removed from the lineup, there are a few other changes for the Guardians.

Petey Halpin is being taken out, with Angel Martinez coming in. Martinez is moving over to LF, with Steven Kwan sliding over to CF.

David Fry is replacing Lowe in the lineup for Thursday’s game. The 30-year-old Milwaukee Brewers draft selection has been a utility man for the Guardians, starting games at catcher (9), first base (12), third base (2), LF (25), and RF (21).

Fry has played 88 games this year, collecting 33 hits, six doubles, and seven home runs.

Why Is Nathaniel Lowe Not In The Lineup For The Cleveland Guardians?

The reason for Lowe’s removal is clear as day at this point in the season: he struggles against southpaw pitchers.

Against righties, he bats .271, along with 90 hits and all 17 of his home runs this year. Alternatively, he has a .095 batting average and four hits against lefties.

Lowe will likely stay out of the game until Suarez is replaced by a right-handed pitcher. Then, he is likely to come off the bench for the remainder of the contest.

With playoffs within reach, this kind of decision is warranted and required.