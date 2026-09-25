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Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Jo Adell Decision Before Royals Game

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Jo Adell
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Cleveland Guardians announce sudden Jo Adell decision before their first Kansas City Royals game.

The Cleveland Guardians are ready to put the Boston Red Sox in the rearview mirror by taking on the Kansas City Royals. However, before their first game, Guardians news emerged regarding Jo Adell.

The Friday night game against the Royals has been delayed. It is expected to start at 8:20 PM Eastern Time, when it was scheduled to start at 7:40 PM Eastern Time. Gavin Williams will take the mound for the Guardians, while Noah Cameron will start for the Royals.

“Game alert: Guardians-Royals expected to start at 8:20pm ET on Friday,” Underdog MLB wrote on Friday, September 25th, 2026.

Cleveland Guardians News: Jo Adell Position Change For Game 1 Versus The Kansas City Royals

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 01: Jo Adell #7 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a double during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field on September 01, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Before the first pitch on September 25th, the Guardians announced their lineup for the pivotal game.

Starting Pitcher: Gavin Williams

The biggest change in the roster between the two games is the inclusion of Austin Hedges for Patrick Bailey. However, the next notable decision is moving Adell over to RF from DH.

Looking At Jo Adell

Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jo Adell #7 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game at Target Field on September 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Adell came over to the Guardians at the MLB Trade Deadline. He was traded from the Los Angeles Angels for Jacob Cozart.

The 27-year-old has played in 156 games, recording 141 hits, 25 doubles, one triple, 93 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 22 home runs.

It’s safe to say that Adell has found a certain comfort level with the Guardians since his trade.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Jo Adell Decision Before Royals Game

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