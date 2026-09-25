Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Jo Adell Decision Before Royals Game

The Cleveland Guardians are ready to put the Boston Red Sox in the rearview mirror by taking on the Kansas City Royals. However, before their first game, Guardians news emerged regarding Jo Adell.

The Friday night game against the Royals has been delayed. It is expected to start at 8:20 PM Eastern Time, when it was scheduled to start at 7:40 PM Eastern Time. Gavin Williams will take the mound for the Guardians, while Noah Cameron will start for the Royals.

“Game alert: Guardians-Royals expected to start at 8:20pm ET on Friday,” Underdog MLB wrote on Friday, September 25th, 2026.

Cleveland Guardians News: Jo Adell Position Change For Game 1 Versus The Kansas City Royals

Before the first pitch on September 25th, the Guardians announced their lineup for the pivotal game.

Starting Pitcher: Gavin Williams

The biggest change in the roster between the two games is the inclusion of Austin Hedges for Patrick Bailey. However, the next notable decision is moving Adell over to RF from DH.

Looking At Jo Adell

Adell came over to the Guardians at the MLB Trade Deadline. He was traded from the Los Angeles Angels for Jacob Cozart.

The 27-year-old has played in 156 games, recording 141 hits, 25 doubles, one triple, 93 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 22 home runs.

It’s safe to say that Adell has found a certain comfort level with the Guardians since his trade.