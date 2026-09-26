Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Nathaniel Lowe Decision During Royals Series

The Cleveland Guardians are on a warpath to finish with the best possible record that they can before the MLB playoffs. After winning Game 1 against the Kansas City Royals, they are looking to do more of the same on Saturday night. The Cleveland Guardians news of the day involves Nathaniel Lowe.

The September 26th game will feature Tanner Bibee on the mound for the Guardians against Michael Wacha for the Royals. The game will be broadcast at 5:10 PM Mountain Time, 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Brandon Lowe Decision Before Game 2 Against The Kansas City Royals

Prior to the first pitch of Game 2 against the Royals, the Guardians announced their lineup. The lineup features the decision to put Lowe back in.

The team announced the lineup via social media:

Starting Pitcher: Tanner Bibee

As you can see, Lowe has been included in the starting roster for Saturday’s game. Additionally, Austin Hedges is coming out and will be replaced by Patrick Bailey at catcher. David Fry is coming out of the lineup to make way for Lowe.

The 31-year-old infielder joined the Guardians during the MLB Trade Deadline. Bailey is a 27-year-old catcher who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2020.

Looking At Nathaniel Lowe & Patrick Bailey

Lowe has been a solid contributor all season.

Between the Cincinnati Reds and the Guardians, Lowe has collected 94 hits, 22 doubles, and 17 home runs, to go along with a .251 batting average.

Lowe has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals, and Boston Red Sox before the Reds and Guardians. Lowe will become a free agent this winter when his one-year, $1.75 million contract expires.

Bailey, meanwhile, came to the Guardians from the Giants in May. Since joining the Guardians, he has played 80 games. In those games, he has recorded 50 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 29 RBIs, and seven home runs.

Bailey is earning $810,000 this year, but is arbitration-eligible for the next three seasons.

Both of these players have found a way that they can contribute to the Guardians in a positive way.