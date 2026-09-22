Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Nathaniel Lowe Decision Before Red Sox Game

The Cleveland Guardians are sitting on top of the AL Central, giving them a Wild Card series by if the MLB playoffs were to begin today. However, they will need to get through the Boston Red Sox to solidify their position. On Tuesday, September 22nd, they announced a decision on Nathaniel Lowe.

The first game between the Guardians and the Red Sox will be broadcast at 4:45 PM Mountain Time, 6:45 PM Eastern Time. The starting pitchers will be Payton Tolle for the Red Sox with Parker Messick getting the nod for the Guardians.

Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Nathaniel Lowe Decision For Game 1 Of Their Boston Red Sox Series

Prior to the first pitch on Tuesday, the Guardians announced their Game 1 lineup against the Red Sox. This featured a sudden decision regarding Lowe.

CF: Steven Kwan

3B: Jose Ramirez

RF: Chase DeLauter

DH: Jo Adell

LF: Angel Martinez

1B: David Fry

2B: Travis Bazzana

C: Austin Hedges

SS: Brayan Rocchio

Starting Pitcher: Parker Messick.

As you can see from the announcement, there are a few changes. For starters, Lowe is out, with David Fry replacing him at first base.

Additionally, Austin Hedges has replaced Patrick Bailey at catcher, and Brayan Rocchio will replace Angel Genao at shortstop.

During their most recent game against the Oakland Athletics, the 31-year-old had three at-bats but nothing to show for it.

Nathaniel Lowe’s Impact on Cleveland Guardians Since Trade

Cleveland acquired Jo Adell, Foster Griffin, and Lowe at the MLB Trade Deadline.

At the time of the moves, Chris Antonetti shared his thoughts on the acquisitions and the team’s placement in the standings.

“We feel we’re a better baseball team today than we were 10 days ago,” Antonetti said after the trade deadline via MLB.com. “We feel we’ve been able to make additions that have strengthened, really, every aspect of the team. We are in a competitive position in a very competitive division in a competitive American League.”

“If there were opportunities to improve the team at costs that we thought were reasonable, we wanted to try to do that.”

The 31-year-old has played 38 games since coming over in a trade. In those games, Lowe has recorded 28 hits, five doubles, 22 RBIs, and five home runs.