Cleveland Guardians Quietly Cut Ties With All-Star Prospect During Rays Series

The Cleveland Guardians are making some changes to their farm system, cutting ties with a 20-year-old prospect who earned an All-Star berth in his trip through the minors.

The Guardians announced a pair of roster moves during their weekend set against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians are in the thick of the playoff race in an otherwise underwhelming American League, and decided to cut ties with two prospects in the final week before the MLB trade deadline.

Cleveland Guardians Part Ways With Yaikel Mijares

A transaction on MILB.com showed that the Guardians released second baseman Yaikel Mijares, who previously earned a spot on the Dominican Summer League All-Star team. The team later announced the move on social media.

SI.com writer Todd Paquette noted in 2023 that Mijares was seen as a rising prospect, signing with the Guardians for $275,000 out of Venezuela as part of the team’s 2023 international signing class.

“The athletic Mijares has an average to above average arm as well as speed. He can handle shortstop and third base but may grade out best second base for the future,” Paquette wrote at the time.

Though Mijares had a relatively high strikeout rate at the time, Paquette noted that he had a “good eye” at the plate.

“Yaikel despite his size shows pretty impressive power that consistently is able to barrel up the baseball making hard contact to all fields,” Paquette wrote. “His power production may even increase as he matures and gets stronger. He showed a good eye at the plate in his first season showing the ability to work a walk.”

Guardians Release Second Player During Rays Series

The Guardians also announced that they released right-handed pitcher Ettore Giulianelli. As Cleveland.com noted, the pitching prospect gained some viral fame for his screwball, which has become a rarity among pitchers.

“The Guardians officially announced the signing of Giulianelli to a minor league contract, adding a fascinating arm to their system. What makes this 6-foot-3, 200-pound hurler so intriguing isn’t just his reported 98 mph fastball — it’s the pitch that has made him an internet sensation,” the report noted.

The team’s developmental department announced the moves in a post on X, noting that they also made two other player moves within the farm system.

“The Cleveland Guardians Player Development System has announced the following moves: Transfer INF Johan Rodriguez from ACL Guardians to Hill City. Transfer RHP Austin Testerman from ACL Guardians to Hill City. Additionally, the following players have been released: INF Yaikel Mijares (Hill City) RHP Ettore Giulianelli (Hill City).”

The Guardians are expected to find more help for their bullpen in the coming week, especially after losing right-handed relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong to a left calf strain. The team placed Armstrong on the 15-day injured list this week, recalling Will Dion from Triple-A Columbus to help fill the void.

The Guardians are expected to look for more bullpen help ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, but will now have two fewer potential trade pieces after cutting ties with Mijares and Giulianelli.