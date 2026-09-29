Cleveland Guardians Receive Message From Travis Kelce Ahead of MLB Playoffs

The MLB postseason is set to begin on Tuesday, with the Wild Card Series beginning and running through Thursday.

It’ll feature eight teams, four from each league, and all series will be best-of-three.

One team on the American League side of the bracket that won’t have to play this round is the Cleveland Guardians, who turned their late-season success into an AL Central division title and a first-round bye alongside the top AL team, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Travis Kelce Sends Message to Guardians

In the middle of his 14th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, star tight end Travis Kelce remains completely dialed into the MLB postseason as a Cleveland Heights native and minority owner of the Guardians.

On Tuesday, Kelce took the time to send a brief message on Instagram in support of the Guardians ahead of their postseason run.

“October Baseball Baby!!” Kelce posted on his Instagram story. “LFG Guards!!!”

Why Kelce Purchased a Minority Stake in the Guardians?

Kelce grew up a die-hard Cleveland fan. And still holds his roots close to his heart.

“I have so much love for this city,” Kelce told ESPN in May of 2026. “I’m just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic. Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place. Every friend, neighbor, teacher and teammate — they all made me the man I am today. It just fueled such a deep appreciation for life and community and service. That mentality of Cleveland against the world runs deep.”

He noted how much talent Cleveland baseball had when he was growing up in the 1990s.

“There was nothing like Cleveland baseball in the ’90s,” Kelce added. “That’s just a core memory for me. Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Jim Thome, Sandy Alomar Jr., the list goes on, and I admire how they just continue to pour into this city and this game. It’s something that resonates with me, giving back to the places and the people that gave so much to you.”