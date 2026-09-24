Cleveland Guardians Release 3 Players From Organization Amid Red Sox Series

The Cleveland Guardians are one win away from punching their ticket to the MLB playoffs. They will need to get through the Boston Red Sox in order to make that happen. However, some Cleveland Guardians news has emerged regarding Carter Spivey, Wes Burton, and Kyle Dernedde.

The Guardians are currently first in the AL Central Division. The Chicago White Sox sit 0.5 games back, followed by the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and the Kansas City Royals.

Cleveland Guardians News: Release 3 Players From The Organization During Boston Red Sox Series

Before the first pitch of their third and final game against the Red Sox, the Guardians announced the release of three players: Spivey, Burton, and Dernedde.

The Guardians announced the release of those three players via the MiLB Transactions Log: “Akron RubberDucks released RHP Carter Spivey. Hill City Howlers released RHP Wes Burton. Akron RubberDucks released SS Kyle Dernedde.”

Spivey is a 27-year-old pitcher in his third year with the organization. Burton is a 26-year-old, 6-foot-8 hurler, while Dernedde is a 26-year-old, 5-foot-9 shortstop.

Looking At Carter Spivey, Wes Burton, and Kyle Dernedde

Spivey last played in 2025. He was put on the full-season injured list on March 20th, 2026.

Spivey played 15 games in 2025. In those games, he threw 29 strikeouts in 36.1 innings. Additionally, he finished with one save, a 4.21 ERA, and a 1.32 WHIP.

Burton pitched for two of the Guardians’ minor league affiliates. He recorded 11 strikeouts in 8.1 innings in nine games. Burton also recorded a 7.56 ERA and a 2.28 WHIP.

Finally, Dernedde only played one game and spent the majority of the season on the 60-day injured list. In that single game, he was struck out twice and walked once.

All in all, it does not look like the Guardians will be missing much with these three players moving on to new organizations.