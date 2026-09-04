Cleveland Guardians Suddenly Cut 7-Year MLB Player Before Tigers Series

On Friday, the Cleveland Guardians will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers in Ohio.

They are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Cleveland Guardians Suddenly Cut 7-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Tigers, news came out that the Guardians had designated Carlos Hernandez for assignment.

Tim Stebbins of MLB.com wrote: “Guardians moves: Colin Holderman to the 15-day IL Slade Cecconi activated off the 15-day IL Austin Peterson recalled from Columbus Carlos Hernández DFA”

Hernandez has gone 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in two games for the Guardians this year.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him before the end of the 2026 season.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with the Guardians (in Triple-A).

The 29-year-old had just been added back to the MLB team earlier this month.

Stebbins wrote (on September 1): “The Guardians recalled Daniel Schneemann from Columbus and selected reliever Carlos Hernández, as part of today’s active roster expansion. 40-man full.”

Looking At Hernandez

Looking At The Guardians