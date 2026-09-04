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Cleveland Guardians Suddenly Cut 7-Year MLB Player Before Tigers Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Cleveland Guardians will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers in Ohio.

They are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Cleveland Guardians Suddenly Cut 7-Year MLB Player

GettyRelief pitcher Carlos Hernandez #43 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after striking out the side in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ahead of their series with the Tigers, news came out that the Guardians had designated Carlos Hernandez for assignment.

Tim Stebbins of MLB.com wrote: “Guardians moves: Colin Holderman to the 15-day IL Slade Cecconi activated off the 15-day IL Austin Peterson recalled from Columbus Carlos Hernández DFA”

GettyCarlos Hernández #35 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after the top of the eleventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on June 9, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hernandez has gone 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in two games for the Guardians this year.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him before the end of the 2026 season.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with the Guardians (in Triple-A).

The 29-year-old had just been added back to the MLB team earlier this month.

Stebbins wrote (on September 1): “The Guardians recalled Daniel Schneemann from Columbus and selected reliever Carlos Hernández, as part of today’s active roster expansion. 40-man full.”

Looking At Hernandez

GettyCarlos Hernández #43 of the Kansas City Royals is taken out of the game against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on May 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Looking At The Guardians

GettyAngel Genao #17 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field on September 01, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Cleveland Guardians Suddenly Cut 7-Year MLB Player Before Tigers Series

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